Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Swedish Stirling AB (639/22)

With effect from December 07, 2022, the subscription rights in Swedish Stirling AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 16, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: STRLNG TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019175373 Order book ID: 277765 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from December 07, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Swedish Stirling AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including January 09, 2023. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: STRLNG BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019175381 Order book ID: 277771 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com