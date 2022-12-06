TRxADE HEALTH, Inc.: Bonum Health, LLC Reaffirms its Commitment to Independent Pharmacies and Group Purchasing Organizations with its Novel Telemedicine Services Model

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / TRxADE HEALTH, INC. (NASDAQ:MEDS)("TRxADE" or the "Company") an integrated drug procurement, delivery, and healthcare platform, today announced that Bonum Health, a Digital Healthcare business subsidiary, has signed a preferred telemedicine services agreement with an independent group purchasing organization (GPO) which will provide deep discounts to access Bonum Health's service platform for 100+ pharmacies and their patient's in the northeastern part of the United States.

The Company, which offers nationwide telemedicine services in all 50 states for humans and select states for pets, has grown its presence with independent pharmacies by promoting telemedicine services to its patient base. Dr. Shafaat Pirani, PharmD, BCGP, Chief Clinical and Compliance Officer for TRxADE states, "We have seen an increase in interest among the independent pharmacy community who are looking to diversify their service offerings to patients by providing affordable access to telehealth solutions for the growing uninsured and under-insured patient population. In most states, pharmacists are not recognized as Providers with prescriptive authority, and must therefore submit medication recommendations to the prescriber, which often leads to delays in therapy which may lead to adverse outcomes for patients. The ability to connect a patient with a telemedicine provider using our mobile application, for a simple medication refill or to prescribe an acute course of antibiotics or steroids for an infection, is the type of convenience we believe patients are seeking in today's digital environment."

Dr. Pirani went on to further discuss that, "We have seen that independent pharmacies that do not provide in-house clinical services are losing patients to the enterprise pharmacy chains, like CVS Health's Health Hub Model or via Walgreen's Village MD Clinic Partnership, where patients can walk in and quickly see a provider in person. We are working to provide a solution to this problem for the nation's independent pharmacies, by strategically working with and recruiting GPOs to promote Bonum Health's service offering, while also providing deeper discounts to patients based on market share. Our strategy is focused on garnering strategic business-to-business (B2B) opportunities like this, and we believe we have several opportunities in the immediate pipeline."

Suren Ajjarapu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TRxADE added, "We are pleased to see such a positive response from the independent pharmacy community. Our mission at TRxADE has been to empower the independent pharmacy market by providing cost savings on pharmaceutical products, and we see an opportunity to help boost foot traffic and prescriptions to our network of pharmacies." Mr. Ajjarapu added, "We have operated with success in the business-to-business (B2B) markets and we believe that partnering with independent GPOs and buying groups will continue to enhance our position and provide value to our eco-system of pharmacies."

About TRxADE HEALTH, INC.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey, and patient engagement in the U.S. The Company operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace serving a total of 14,100+ members nationwide, fostering price transparency, and under the Bonum Health brand, offering patient-centric telehealth services and tele vet services. For information on TRxADE, please visit the Company's IR website at investors.trxadehealth.com.

