Searchlight Resources Inc: Searchlight Resources Stakes Jan Lake Pegmatites

Staking of Jan Lake Pegmatites located 60 km west of Creighton, Saskatchewan and Flin Flon, Manitoba

New 148.6 sq km claim block. Highway 106 runs through claim block

Historic sampling indicates anomalous Rare Metals including Beryllium, Rubidium, Gallium, Tantalum, Cesium and Lithium

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Searchlight Resources Inc. ("Searchlight" or the "Company") (TSXV:SCLT),(OTC PINK:SCLTF) is pleased to announce the staking of Jan Lake Pegmatites located approximately 60 kilometres west of Creighton, Saskatchewan, and Flin Flon, Manitoba.

Searchlight has staked a 148.6 sq km claim block covering the Jan Lake Aplogranite Pegmatite sheets and other mapped Rare Element Pegmatites located approximately 60 kilometres west of Creighton, Saskatchewan. These claims are 100% owned by Searchlight, with no royalty obligation. Highway 106 crosses the new claims, providing Searchlight with immediate exploration infrastructure and access to the pegmatite targets. These claims are adjacent to, and north of Searchlight's Hanson Lake Rare Metals claim block (Map 1).

Previous work in the area was largely limited to regional mapping which identified multiple pegmatite units, but they were not sampled or chemically defined. In addition, a few academic papers and a single exploration program focused on rare metal pegmatites within 1 kilometer of Highway 106. Some of the pegmatites within the new claim block have been mapped as beryllium pegmatites, with anomalous Beryllium, Rubidium, Gallium, Tantalum, Cesium and Lithium.

"This newly staked area is a significant addition to Searchlight's portfolio of high value critical element targets in Saskatchewan. The Jan Lake Pegmatites had been on Searchlight's exploration radar for some time, and staked immediately when the area became open", stated Stephen Wallace, Searchlight's CEO.

Map 1. Location of Searchlight's Jan Lake Pegmatite Claims in Saskatchewan

Qualified Person

Stephen Wallace, P.Geo., is Searchlight's Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Searchlight Resources Inc.

Searchlight Resources Inc. (TSXV:SCLT),(OTC PINK:SCLTF) is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on Saskatchewan, Canada, which has been ranked as the top location for mining investment in Canada by the Fraser Institute. Exploration focus is on battery minerals and gold throughout the province, concentrating on projects with nearby infrastructure.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Stephen Wallace"

Stephen Wallace, President, CEO and Director

SEARCHLIGHT RESOURCES INC.

