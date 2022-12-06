Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo on December 7th

Presentation on Wednesday, December 7th, 2022 at 2 PM ET

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM), a premier streaming and entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo on Wednesday, December 7th, at 2 PM ET. Erick Opeka, Chief Strategy Officer & President, Cinedigm Networks, will be giving the presentation.

Event: Cinedigm Presentation at the Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo

Date: Wednesday, December 7th, 2022

Time: 2 PM ET

Register to watch the presentation here: https://ladenburgtech22.sequireevents.com/. Investors can also request 1x1 meetings with Cinedigm here: ladenburgtech22.sequireevents.com.

Summary of Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo Conference

The one-day Expo will feature virtual presentations from the management of approximately 50 Technology and Media companies covering ad-tech, cloud, communications, connectivity, cybersecurity, defense, digital mining, e-commerce, software and services, fintech, media, mobility, payments and semiconductors. Management teams will be presenting virtually to a select invite-only institutional investor audience. The event will be hosted through Sequire, a zoom-based virtual conferencing platform. In addition, presenting companies will have the option to host one-on-one meetings. This Virtual Expo follows on from Ladenburg's highly successful Virtual Technology Expo 2021 which had over 1,100 registrants.

About Ladenburg Thalmann

Ladenburg Thalmann is a full-service, diversified financial services firm that offers a full suite of investment banking and capital markets products and services, including equity and debt capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance advisory and fairness opinions. Ladenburg was established in 1876 and has been a member of the New York Stock Exchange for 135 years, until its recent merger with Advisor Group in March 2020. The combined platform now has over 10,000 financial advisors in the US managing over $475 billion in client assets. For more information, please visit Ladenburg.com.

About Cinedigm

For over 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail, and technology companies. As a leader in the streaming industry, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly scalable Matchpoint® technology platform. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

Press Contacts for Cinedigm:

Don Ciaramella / Matt Biscuiti (New York) / Kevin Broderick (Los Angeles)

The Lippin Group for Cinedigm

cinedigm@lippingroup.com

Julie Milstead

investorrelations@cinedigm.com

SOURCE: Cinedigm

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/730223/Cinedigm-to-Present-at-Ladenburg-Thalmann-Virtual-Technology-Expo-on-December-7th