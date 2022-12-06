Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2022) - SummaForte recently became one of only 200 companies worldwide to earn a presentation slot at the 1st annual Florida Venture Summit. SummaForte is a new performance and recovery brand. Its doctor-advised products combine premium CBD with other clinically tested nutrients. Using innovative processing and delivery technologies such as kinesiology tape that delivers menthol and CBD, SummaForte's products enhance performance and speed recovery. The company's powdered drink mix, SummaMix, became only the third product with CBD to achieve NSF Certified for Sport® status, the highest safety standard for supplements used by professional athletes.

The Miami-based Florida Venture Summit connects founders of the hottest venture-backed, emerging and early-stage companies with an exclusive audience of venture capitalists, corporate investors, private investors, and investment bankers in tech, fintech, cleantech, medtech, life sciences, and healthcare.

"We're excited to share with potential investors why SummaForte has become the trusted CBD brand athletes are choosing for better performance and recovery," said Jeff Thinnes, co-founder and CEO of SummaForte. "We're also looking forward to showing how the trust engendered by our commitment to high quality, science-driven products is generating interest from organizations such as Major League Baseball, USA Triathlon, professional golf and more.

About Florida Venture Summit:

Florida Venture Summit accepts presenters who meet strict criteria based on industry, stage, business model, size of the target audience, milestones achieved to date, and whether the company would be of interest to the featured investors. The presentation programs are geared toward emerging growth companies looking to gain visibility among active investors and raise capital.

About SummaForte:

SummaForte is a new performance and recovery brand that uses CBD and innovative technologies to develop bespoke, science-driven products that enable peak performance, faster recovery, and a healthy lifestyle.

SummaForte presently has three signature products:

SummaTape- a lightweight, stretchable cotton-spandex tape that supports muscles and ligaments while enhancing dexterity and facilitating faster recovery. The kinesiology tape is infused with CBD and menthol, delivering a cooling effect while helping reduce inflammation.

SummaMix- An all-natural drink mix featuring a trifecta of healthy nutrients that provide sustained energy (CBD), vision health (lutein) and cognitive acuity (spearmint-based nootropics). Manufactured using a patented DehydraTECH process from Lexaria Biosciences, SummaMix delivers faster onset and higher bio-absorption for stronger efficacy.

SummaRest - a fast-acting, all-natural sleep aid that helps you fall asleep fast and sleep soundly through the night. SummaRest combines CBN (a cannabinoid with great restorative sleep benefits) with our CBD and sleep-enhancing botanicals, such as valerian root, to help you recharge and recover. It works within minutes, calming the mind and body, so users fall asleep quickly and naturally and get quality sleep without waking up groggy the next day.

The company plans to bring a range of additional innovative products to market in 2023.

