Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Supertrend 2023! Cybersecurity-Aktie mit Monster-Potential!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 1908 ISIN: INE467B01029 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P BSE SENSEX
1-Jahres-Chart
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
06.12.2022 | 16:32
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tata Consultancy Services: TCS' Digital Empowers and goIT: Narrowing the Digital Gender Gap

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tuesday, December 6, 2022, Press release picture

Women are widely impacted by the digital divide because they are underrepresented in technology and digital industries, which make up a large portion of the fast growing, profitable careers that are available today.

Join TCS on December 8, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. EST to learn how to overcome the digital gender gap, requiring a collaborative effort between governments, the private sector, and communities. This event is a collaboration by TCS' Digitial Empowers and goIT.

Panelists include:

  • Kari Nizzardo, K-12 Science Supervisor, Waterbury Public Schools
  • Diane Bengtson, RN-BC MS CCHC, Clinical Operations and Transformation Executive, TCS
  • Irina Goldberg, Director, Inclusive Talent Strategy & Execution, Prudential Financial

Digital Empowers is an initiative by TCS, in partnership with PYXERA Global and CECP, to foster cross-sector collaboration using leading-edge technology and digital innovations to make progress on core social issues.

Register at https://on.tcs.com/DE_DigitalDivide for this important conversation.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
Website: https://www.tcs.com/corporate-social-responsibility
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/730441/TCS-Digital-Empowers-and-goIT-Narrowing-the-Digital-Gender-Gap

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.