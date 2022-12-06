Tata Consultancy Services: TCS' Digital Empowers and goIT: Narrowing the Digital Gender Gap

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Women are widely impacted by the digital divide because they are underrepresented in technology and digital industries, which make up a large portion of the fast growing, profitable careers that are available today.

Join TCS on December 8, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. EST to learn how to overcome the digital gender gap, requiring a collaborative effort between governments, the private sector, and communities. This event is a collaboration by TCS' Digitial Empowers and goIT.

Panelists include:

Kari Nizzardo, K-12 Science Supervisor, Waterbury Public Schools

Diane Bengtson, RN-BC MS CCHC, Clinical Operations and Transformation Executive, TCS

Irina Goldberg, Director, Inclusive Talent Strategy & Execution, Prudential Financial

Digital Empowers is an initiative by TCS, in partnership with PYXERA Global and CECP, to foster cross-sector collaboration using leading-edge technology and digital innovations to make progress on core social issues.

Register at https://on.tcs.com/DE_DigitalDivide for this important conversation.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Website: https://www.tcs.com/corporate-social-responsibility

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/730441/TCS-Digital-Empowers-and-goIT-Narrowing-the-Digital-Gender-Gap