United Airlines Inc.: United Airlines Celebrates Fall Employee Service Events

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / United Airlines' fall service events included meal and hygiene kit packing, neighborhood clean-ups, solar panel installations and more in the communities where our fellow employees and customers live and work.

Together, we demonstrated how Good Leads The Way across the U.S., and the world. More than 1,600 United employees volunteered more than 6,000 hours.

By the numbers

1,675 unique volunteers

6,033 hours served

98 cities served

233,680 meals packed

4,950 pounds of trash collected

18 community space glow-ups

Some events included Rise Against Hunger meal packing, neighborhood glow-ups and clean-ups around Chicago, Houston and San Francisco, hygiene kit packing at Washington Dulles with Good360, solar panel installations in Denver and Los Angeles with GRID Alternatives, Girls in Aviation Day events, Special Olympics plane pulls, and many, many more.

From leading employee volunteer events to helping with disaster relief around the world, we're there for the communities where we live, work and fly. We work with nonprofits to use United's resources to create meaningful change in communities everywhere. Our work focuses on four key areas:

Disaster relief - We lift up communities in crisis after natural and man-made disasters by delivering supplies and volunteers using our planes. We also partner with nonprofits best equipped to provide relief to the communities that need it.

- We lift up communities in crisis after natural and man-made disasters by delivering supplies and volunteers using our planes. We also partner with nonprofits best equipped to provide relief to the communities that need it. Environmental sustainability - We support United's Environmental Commitment by working with local environmental conservation programs, projects to recycle leftover goods from our flights and nonprofits dedicated to advancing clean energy technologies and environmental justice.

- We support United's Environmental Commitment by working with local environmental conservation programs, projects to recycle leftover goods from our flights and nonprofits dedicated to advancing clean energy technologies and environmental justice. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion - We're breaking barriers and promoting inclusion by championing the work of local, national and global nonprofits that reflect our values, from fighting systemic racism to supporting veterans, the LGBTQ+ community and people with disabilities.

- We're breaking barriers and promoting inclusion by championing the work of local, national and global nonprofits that reflect our values, from fighting systemic racism to supporting veterans, the LGBTQ+ community and people with disabilities. Education - We strive to inspire the next generation of leaders by partnering with nonprofit organizations that help K-12 students explore future careers in aviation and support STEM education.

