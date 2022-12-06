PetroSun, Inc.: PetroSun Announces Completion of Drilling at Manuel Seep

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / PetroSun, Inc. (OTC PINK:PSUD); (the "Company") announced today the completion of drilling operations at its Manuel Seep 2-1 well.

The Manuel Seep well was drilled to a total depth of approximately 4,010 feet. Production casing was then installed and cemented.

PetroSun Chairman Gordon LeBlanc, Jr., stated, "We are excited to announce the completion of drilling operations at Manuel Seep, which we believe to be prospective for helium production. We are currently planning steps to test for the presence of helium in commercial quantities, including logging the well, before we determine a target zone for perforation and flow testing."

ABOUT PETROSUN, INC.

PetroSun, Inc. owns significant leasehold acreage that is prospective in helium exploration and production in the Holbrook Basin of Arizona and prospective for natural gas and helium in the Paradox Basin of Utah. The Company holds mineral leases on approximately 280,000 gross acres in the Holbrook Basin and over 26,000 gross acres in the Paradox Basin. The Company trades on the OTC Pink Sheets under the symbol "PSUD".

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "ongoing", "plan", "potential", "predict", "project", "should", "will", "would", or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTCMarket.com website.

