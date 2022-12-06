Global master data management (MDM) solutions provider Stibo Systems is partnering with leading professional services network KPMG in France for digital and data transformation.

"Data transformation is not only about technology, it's about business processes, organization, governance and change management," said Frédéric Collet, KPMG Head of Alliances for France. "Stibo Systems and KPMG share the same purpose assisting our customers and clients ?in extracting the full potential ?and value ?from technology through the entire journey, because there is no Digital without Human."

"We are delighted to welcome in our French partner ecosystem such a valuable partner as KPMG," said Frédéric Marie, Stibo Systems Managing Director for France and Iberia. "KPMG and Stibo Systems share the same values and vision for the future, especially when it comes to building a more sustainable world through technology. This is an important step for us on our journey to help companies create a better business for a better world."

The Stibo Systems and KPMG partnership brings together a multidisciplinary team of more than 800 talented digital, technology data and experience experts. The goal includes creating the following best-in-class platforms and operating models:

Strategy definitions

Business cases

Organization and governance

Delivery models

Technology and architecture

"Digital and data transformation must be designed by and for people," said René Hoekstra, Stibo Systems Director for Channel and Alliances, EMEA. "The journey must be steered by individuals who are truly experts of these subjects and I feel we will accomplish that through our partnership with KPMG.?"

About KPMG

KPMG is a global network of professional services firms providing advisory, audit, tax and legal services. KPMG member firms operate in 146 countries, collectively employing more than 236,000 people, serving the needs of our clients. Within our tech consulting activities in France, we bring together a multidisciplinary team of more than 800 talented digital, tech, data and experience experts covering all areas of expertise from strategy to implementation and risk management.

About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems, the master data management company, is the trusted enabler of data transparency. Our solutions are the driving force behind forward-thinking companies around the world that have unlocked the strategic value of their master data. We empower them to improve the customer experience, drive innovation and growth and create an essential foundation for digital transformation. This gives them the transparency they require and desire a single, accurate view of their master data so they can make informed decisions and achieve goals of scale, scope and ambition. Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of the Stibo A/S group, founded in 1794, and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark. More at https://www.stibosystems.com.

