Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to decarbonizing the construction sector that designs and distributes innovative clinker-free cement, announces the signing of a partnership with Inuk to certify and value its carbon credits.

With the aim of moving towards global carbon neutrality, companies must maximise their contribution to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Hoffmann Green, whose industrial activity is directly involved in the decarbonisation of the construction sector, has decided to market its carbon credits to companies wishing to contribute to this objective of global carbon neutrality.

These carbon credits correspond to the CO2eq avoided using 0% clinker cements developed by Hoffmann Green. In this regard, Hoffmann cements have undergone a detailed study (Bilan Carbone and Life Cycle Assessment) on all the criteria related to the voluntary carbon offset market (measurability, additionality, uniqueness, permanence) in order to guarantee their eligibility to this mechanism. All this certification work was entrusted to Inuk, a carbon contribution operator and certifier. Their transparent and reliable solution is based on a blockchain traceability system that guarantees the uniqueness of the contribution, which must be used only once and cannot be sold in order not to feed a speculative contribution market. Inuk also guarantees that the methodology used complies with the highest standards in force.

The revenue from the carbon contribution will allow Hoffmann Green to strengthen the competitiveness of its decarbonised solutions and thus enable their adoption against more polluting traditional solutions and to increase R&D funding for increasingly environmentally friendly products.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "To limit global warming to below 2°C and respect the Paris Agreements, we must achieve a balance between global greenhouse gas emissions and global CO2 absorption by 2050 at the latest. In its core, Hoffmann's development model is a strong contributor to this challenge, as its decarbonised cements and 0% clinker already meet this 2050 emission reduction target. Hoffmann's carbon credits are a complementary solution to reinforce the deployment and financing of this model. It is a win-win system that allows companies to contribute to global carbon neutrality and to participate in the growth of an innovative and environmentally friendly French industry."

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 6 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

With one 4.0 industrial site supplied by a park of solar trackers and two new sites on the way, the Group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on alterations to cement's composition and the creation of a heating-free, clinker-free and low energy consumption manufacturing process making it a leading and unique player on a cement market that has not undergone any significant changes in the last 200 years.

Within the context of the climate emergency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by producing a clean cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than a Portland cement, by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

