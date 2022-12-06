EQS-News: Comcast California

Comcast Invests in Chico, Calif. Launching Three New Lift Zones to Help Increase Digital Equity in the Region



06.12.2022 / 20:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Comcast today announced the opening of a new Lift Zone at The Jesus Center and one in The Torres Community Shelter in Chico to provide free WiFi access to families across the area with an additional Lift Zone location opening at The Jesus Center early next year. As part of its larger digital equity initiative, Comcast also announced donations totaling $75,000. The Jesus Center received $50,000 to help their residents and those of the Pallet Shelter with digital literacy training and work readiness skills, and the Torres Community Shelter received $25,000 to provide digital literacy training to unhoused adults and seniors. Comcast's Lift Zones program provides free WiFi, powered by Comcast Business, to enable students, seniors, families, and community members to get online and fully participate in the digital economy. With these new locations, Comcast now offers three Lift Zones in the City of Chico - and a total of over 150 Lift Zones throughout its California service area. "Helping to close the digital divide and address digital equity remain top priorities here in Chico," said Mayor Andrew Coolidge, of Chico, CA. "Our city and our region have become more dependent on broadband to learn, find work and healthcare services and many other aspects of our daily life. Comcast's new Lift Zones along with their significant financial investments into our city, will create opportunity for individuals, families, and seniors in our community." "Comcast's significant investments in our shelters and our communities will help us expand not only our digital literacy efforts but our workforce development initiatives and shows their commitment to providing the necessary tools and resources to those who will benefit most from these life-changing opportunities," said Amber Abney-Bass, Executive Director of The Jesus Center. "Today's announcement, and Comcast's support, will allow us to ensure all of our community members have access to the services they need to thrive." Today's announcement and donation are part of Project UP, Comcast's $1 billion commitment to reach millions of people with the tools, resources, and skills needed to succeed in a digital world. Comcast's Lift Zones program complements its Internet Essentials program which, since 2011, has helped connect more than 10 million low-income people to the Internet at home. In California, Comcast has connected more than 1.7 million residents, making it the number one state in terms of overall participation in the Internet Essentials program. "We're proud to partner with the City of Chico to launch these new Lift Zones and donate $75,000 to advance digital equity and workforce readiness in our most vulnerable neighborhoods," said David Tashjian, Regional Senior Vice President, Comcast California. "Today's announcement is a testament to the continued commitment from Comcast in closing the digital divide and ensuring equitable digital learning opportunities are available to every individual who seeks it. Our continued partnership with the city and our community partners will equip individuals, families and seniors with the tools, skills and resources they need to achieve their goals." Comcast continues to be a proud participant in the Federal Government's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides eligible people up to a $30 per month credit toward their Internet and mobile services (and $75 per month on tribal lands). New and existing Xfinity Internet or Internet Essentials customers can learn more about the program and sign up here. About Comcast Corporation: Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information. About The Jesus Center For more than 40 years, The Jesus Center has been offering help and hope in the name of Jesus to the homeless population of Chico. The Jesus Center provides a variety of programs to help those they serve move from isolation and homelessness, to community, stability and contribution. Their current 58-bed shelter facility will be augmented by an additional 100 beds for families and seniors experiencing homelessness with the opening of the Renewal Center in June. As a contractor for the City of Chico, the Jesus Center also operates the Pallet Shelter, an emergency housing site consisting of 177 units designed to serve up to 354 individuals. They exist as part of a continuum of service providers, churches, local government, schools and community groups who together care for the various needs of the homeless and at risk for homelessness population. For more information visit www.jesuscenter.org. About True North Housing Alliance: True North Housing Alliance moves people forward and out of homelessness with compassion, dignity, and accountability. As the largest provider of low-barrier emergency shelter north of Sacramento we provide 3 hot meals a day, showers, laundering services, and wrap-around case management to upwards of 200 individuals daily. The Torres Community Shelter is our largest operation, where we serve up to 177 adults in need of emergency shelter daily. Providing a dignified experience at what is arguably a person's lowest point is integral to our mission. Going beyond basic needs, we work to support individual's efforts to cultivate the skills necessary to achieve and maintain permanent housing, including vocational training skills. Contact Details Jon Koriel +1 925-315-2690 Jon_Koriel@comcast.com

News Source: News Direct



06.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

