Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2022) - The Daro Team is delighted to share the news that Andy Rotondaro, the principal realtor, has been named Miami's North Bay Village Commissioner. Andy has taken the oath of office as the commissioner and the oath ceremony was held on November 21, 2022. Andy will now officially commence the 4-year term in the office and the first regular meeting as the Commissioner is scheduled for December.





Andy being sworn into office on November 21st

The team announces the three major goals that Andy intends to use time and resources on as the Commissioner. During tenure, Andy proposes to improve walkability of the island, enhance sustainability efforts, and develop the 79th Street Causeway in North Bay Village.

Elaborating on the first objective to improve walkability in the neighborhood, Andy comments,

"I will connect all the remaining sidewalks here on Harbor Island. More importantly, I believe that adding a pedestrian walkway along our beautiful waterfront borders here in North Bay Village would be an absolute game-changer. This is my top priority."

To accomplish the second objective, Andy plans to collaborate with various task forces and organize monthly clean-ups with community participation and will also work on improving recycling efforts in the village.

"There are ways we can enforce or rather encourage our high-rise condominium associations to start recycling properly, and by doing so we can improve the efficiency of our efforts and be an example for other communities in Miami to follow," says Andy. "I would also like to explore ways that our city can take advantage of Solar energy."

The final goal on Andy's list is to help see the development of 79th Street; encouraging more shops, restaurants, hotels and businesses to locate in North Bay Village's commercial district. In addition to the increase of development, Andy is also interested in the idea of transforming 79th Street from six to four lanes, allowing for wider bike lanes and walkways and further encouraging more pedestrian activity on the island.

Reflecting on the goals for North Bay Village, Andy says -

"The time to grow our city is now. These are some of the things that I can look to be held accountable for during my term as the commissioner here in North Bay Village."

About Andy Rotonodaro & The Daro Team

The Daro Team's principal realtor, Andy Rotondaro, has over a decade of experience in luxury residential sales. Since 2012, Andy has worked as a licensed realtor between Miami and New York. Andy began a real estate career in New York City, and has worked alongside industry leader Richard Hottinger at The Corcoran Group and Douglas Elliman, before moving to Miami in 2014 to open The Hottinger Team Miami office. Andy currently manages a premium team known as "The Daro Team," which caters to affluent local and global clients.





Andy Rotondaro, principle realtor for The Daro Team at Compass

The Daro Team has an extensive history in the Miami area and speaks English, Spanish, Italian, Russian, Mandarin, Portuguese, Croatian, Bulgarian, Serbian, and Hungarian. With exclusive experience with some of the most high-profile projects in Miami, this highly experienced group of agents raises the bar for concierge-level client service, local knowledge, and ultimate discretion.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146412

