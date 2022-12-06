California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2022) - Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. (swmc.com), Speaking on the Democratizing Real Estate Through Blockchains and Tokenization panel, Mr. Agarwal will give an exclusive insight into just how the company's empathetic AI technology, Morgan (a ground-breaking application powered by AI & blockchain and simply described as an underwriter at your fingertips operating at near-real-time speed), has brought and continued to build equality of access and service across all demographic and economic segments. The highly anticipated appearance follows Sun West and Celligence's recent announcement that Morgan's AI technology will now analyse a borrower within hours and convert that credit risk into a property-agnostic tradable Non-Fungible Token (NFT). The NFT is backed by real dollars and conditionally guaranteed (see swmc.com/tru-terms) by Sun West. Explaining the approach further, Pavan will detail how this provides buyers and sellers wider opportunities and empowers all income bracket parties the ability to present and accept offers with certainty, like a cash offer, and without open-ended financing contingencies. Morgan is the future of real estate and professionals and borrowers adore her. Sun West Mortgage Company, is proud to announce its participation in Benzinga's very first Future of Crypto Conference.

Pavan Agarwal will be speaking at 11:20 AM ET on December 7th. Members of the Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. (swmc.com) will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

Register here for Benzinga's Future of Crypto Conference which will take place December 7, 2022 at Pier Sixty in New York City.

"As an investor and builder, myself, I know how important it is to be aware of where the opportunities lie," said Benzinga founder and CEO Jason Raznick. "The Future of Crypto conference will enable me, alongside the brightest minds in this emerging industry, to convene and talk big ideas, opportunities and threats, as well as create relationships."

About Sun West Mortgage Company (NMLS ID 3277): At Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc., we dedicate ourselves to offering an amazing experience to our customers. Sun West was founded in 1980 with the perspective of "customers first" and the desire to make the mortgage process easy and stress-free for prospective homeowners. Since then, Sun West has been servicing a multi-billion-dollar loan portfolio and is licensed in 48 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

In a 1-day Marathon at New York City's Pier Sixty, Benzinga is hosting a conference that will dive into various industries crypto is impacting. Benzinga's Future of Crypto Conference will put you in front of over forty of the biggest thought leaders, builders, and financiers.

