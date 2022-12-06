Peraso, Inc.: Peraso to Present at the Oppenheimer 5G Summit on December 13

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a leader in mmWave technology for 5G networks, today announced the Company will participate at the Oppenheimer 5G Summit: The Revolution Continues, which is being held as a virtual event. Ron Glibbery, CEO, and Jim Sullivan, CFO, are scheduled to present at 4:35 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 13, and will be available to host virtual meetings with registered investors throughout the day.

This one-day event will explore current opportunities and inflection points in the 5G space through company presentations, fireside chats, panels, and one-on-one meetings. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Peraso management, attendees should contact their Oppenheimer representative.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high performance 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Shelton Group

Brett L. Perry | Leanne K. Sievers

P: 214-272-0070 | 949-224-3874

E: sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

SOURCE: Peraso, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/730352/Peraso-to-Present-at-the-Oppenheimer-5G-Summit-on-December-13