Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2022) - REX Opportunity Corp. ("REX" or the "Corporation") announces filing of patent applications for its proprietary social media channel royalty method and process and for its proprietary digital permissions escrow process.

REX's social media channel royalty method and process is applicable to any social media platform monetizing user generated content and compensating content creators.

REX's digital permissions escrow process is applicable to any hierarchal permissions structure protecting access to data generation, storage and processing.

REX recently used the social media channel royalty method and process to create and acquire the first YouTube channel royalty. REX secured performance and payment of the YouTube channel royalty utilizing its proprietary digital permissions escrow process. See press release September 23, 2022.

"These patent applications better protect REX's inventive and innovative proprietary intellectual property with application to YouTube channel royalties and beyond," said Jim Boyle, REX CEO.

"Today's patent filing announcement highlights the novel nature of REX business and the value of royalty securitization. Patents for both the proprietary social media channel royalty method and process and the proprietary digital permissions escrow process REX has built will provide value to our shareholders beyond YouTube channel royalties. We are excited about the future applications of REX's royalty method and digital permissions escrow on other social media and digital platforms," said Doug Ibbitson, REX CIO.

About REX

REX is creating and acquiring royalty interests in YouTube channels. We offer the opportunity to invest directly in content creators and YouTube channels. With REX, investors share in the growth of the content industry.

For further information contact:

REX Opportunity Corp.

Jim Boyle, CEO

jim@rexopportunity.com

www.rexopportunity.com

Doug Ibbitson, CIO

doug@rexopportunity.com

