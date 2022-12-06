David brings over thirty years' unparalleled experience in the aerospace engineering sector, having previously held senior roles at Leonardo and Bell

At Vertical, David will be responsible for the technical development and overall performance of Vertical's electric aircraft, the VX4

Vertical Aerospace (Vertical) [NYSE: EVTL], a global aerospace and technology company that is pioneering zero-emissions aviation, today announces it has further strengthened its executive leadership team with the appointment of David King as Chief Engineer. David joins in February 2023 and will be responsible for the technical development and overall performance of the Vertical's VX4 electric aircraft, supervising every phase of the project from start to completion.

David previously spent seven years as Chief Engineer on the AW609 VTOL aircraft developed by tier-one aerospace supplier, Leonardo, a strategic partner of Vertical. David built and managed a new engineering organisation at Leonardo Helicopter's US subsidiary, to modernise the AW609 design, initiate production, and advance FAA certification of the world's first commercial tiltrotor. The AW609 is set to be the first new category aircraft to be certified in over 50 years. The AW609 has demonstrated unmatched vertical lift capability for the commercial market which will be critical experience as David translates this expertise to the VX4.

King has also held senior roles at both Leonardo and aircraft manufacturer Bell Aircraft, where he was Chief Engineer and launched Bell's newest commercial helicopter design and certification project, the Bell 525 Relentless. David has vast experience developing and validating innovative technologies for VTOL aircraft with tilting rotor systems and wing-borne cruise, dating back to his integrated product team leadership role in developing the revolutionary Bell-Boeing V-22 Osprey Tiltrotor.

David has extensive global certification experience that he will bring to bear on the VX4, spanning the US' Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Transport Canada, the UK's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Italy's Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC) and the French Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC).

Stephen Fitzpatrick, Founder and CEO of Vertical, commented,"As we approach the next phase of our journey to the skies, I am thrilled to welcome David on board. His unparalleled experience in the design and certification of VTOL aircraft will propel us forward on the next stage of our mission to transform the way we travel."

David King said, "From my time at Leonardo, I have already seen first-hand the pioneering work Vertical is doing. The pragmatic approach they have taken with the design and certification of the VX4 will pave the way to success and I am delighted to have the opportunity to work alongside the team in their efforts to revolutionise air travel."

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace is pioneering electric aviation. The company was founded in 2016 by Stephen Fitzpatrick, an established entrepreneur best known as the founder of the Ovo Group, a leading energy and technology group and Europe's largest independent energy retailer. Over the past five years, Vertical has focused on building the most experienced and senior team in the eVTOL industry, who have over 1,700 combined years of engineering experience, and have certified and supported over 30 different civil and military aircraft and propulsion systems.

Vertical's top-tier partner ecosystem is expected to de-risk operational execution and its pathway to certification allows for a lean cost structure and enables production at scale. Vertical has a market-leading pre-order book by value for more than 1,400 aircraft from global customers creating multiple potential near term and actionable routes to market. Customers include American Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Avolon, Bristow, Marubeni, Iberojet and FLYINGGROUP, as well as Japan Airlines (JAL), Gol, Air Greenland, Gozen Holding and AirAsia, through Avolon's VX4 placements.

Having been issued with its Permit to Fly from the UK's Civil Aviation Authority in September 2022, Vertical's VX4 prototype has successfully undertaken piloted flight tests. The flight test programme will continue over the coming months, reaching higher altitudes and speeds, as well as demonstrating the transition from vertical to horizontal flight.

Vertical's ordinary shares and warrants commenced trading on the NYSE in December 2021 under the tickers "EVTL" and "EVTLW," respectively.

About the VX4 eVTOL Aircraft

The VX4 is projected to be capable of transporting a pilot and up to four passengers, traveling distances of 100 miles, and achieving top speeds of over 200 miles per hour, while producing minimal noise and zero operating emissions. The VX4 is expected to open up advanced air mobility to a whole new range of passengers and transform how we travel. Find out more: vertical-aerospace.com

