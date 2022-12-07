Pure Strategies Named to Inc.'s Best in Business 2022 List

GLOUCESTER, MASS / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Today, Inc. announced that Pure Strategies, a sustainability consulting firm empowering brands and retailers to realize meaningful environmental and social improvement, is on the company's Best in Business list in the Business Services category for 2022.

The Best in Business award is given in recognition for the "foresight, caring, and dedication to prioritize positive impact-impact on clients and customers, on community, on industry and environment, and even on society."

"Being named to the Best in Business list is a rare and special honor that only the most passionate leaders and teams achieve," notes Scott Omelianuk, Editor in Chief, Inc. Media. "Winners were selected from thousands of applications in a very competitive editorial judging process. The final list honors companies in every sector, from finance, software, and engineering to food, fashion, and consumer products - all connected through a higher purpose."

Pure Strategies was recognized for helping clients, representing more than $800 trillion in annual revenue, advance their sustainability programs, make meaningful progress, and have a positive environmental and social impact. This includes working with the National Retail Federation to advance climate strategies and develop its industry-level guide on climate. Pure Strategies also helped create a regenerative plan for tea brand, TAZO, that includes transformational goals on fair trade, regenerative organic sourcing, climate, and others.

Pure Strategies was also recognized for its thought leadership and excellence in its field. From community engagement to build more sustainable food systems to the creation of a Future Leaders in Corporate Sustainability mentorship program aimed to support the professional development of the next generation of professionals, especially those from underrepresented communities.

"When we founded our sustainability consulting company in 1998, we set out to transform business to create a more sustainable future," notes Tim Greiner, Managing Director and Co-founder of Pure Strategies. "We are honored to be recognized for our approach and work to fulfill this mission and be among all the other leading companies on the Inc. Best in Business list."

Pure Strategies will be sharing its story throughout 2023, to celebrate this award and the company's 25th year in business, to inspire other companies to advance purpose through all aspects of their work.

The winter issue of Inc. Magazine, featuring the Best in Business, will be available starting December 13th.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.

About Pure Strategies

Pure Strategies has been transforming business through sustainability performance since 1998. Our team helps companies initiate and enhance existing sustainability programs by setting meaningful sustainability goals, devising effective management strategies, and making changes to products and supply chains that deliver value to the business and society. Our clients include Walmart, Ahold Delhaize USA, Seventh Generation, TAZO, Timberland, Everlane, MegaFood, Ben & Jerry's, and over 100 others. Pure Strategies is proud to be a Co-Founder of The Chemical Footprint Project, a licensed GreenScreen® Consultant, The Sustainability Consortium registered service provider staff member, a pioneer member of the Science Based Targets Network Corporate Engagement Program, and a certified B Corp.

