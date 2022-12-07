Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2022) - Global Care Capital Inc. (CSE: HLTH) (FSE: L6V2) (the "Company" or "Global Care") a global investment company which engages in early-stage investment opportunities in private and public companies, is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated November 29, 2022, that it has now completed the acquisition (the "Transaction") of all of the issued and outstanding securities in the capital of MK Highway Corp. ("MK Highway") pursuant to the terms and conditions of a share purchase agreement dated November 29, 2022 (the "Share Purchase Agreement") among the Company, MK Highway and the shareholders of MK Highway (the "MK Highway Shareholders").

MK Highway holds an option to acquire 100% membership interests of Lavrium LLC ("Lavrium"), a Delaware limited liability company, pursuant to the terms and conditions of an option agreement, as amended, (the "Amended Option Agreement") among MK Highway, Lavrium and the members of Lavrium (the "Lavrium Members").

In connection with closing of the Transaction and pursuant to the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement and on the closing date, Global Care issued to MK Highway Shareholders an aggregate of 216,000,000 common shares of Global Care (the "Consideration Shares") at a deemed price of $0.05 per Consideration Share and an aggregate of 108,000,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Consideration Warrants"). Each Consideration Warrant permits the holder thereof to acquire one Global Care common share at a price equal to $0.05 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. There is no hold period for the Consideration Shares or the Consideration Warrants pursuant to applicable securities laws.

The Transaction is an arms-length transaction and no change in management or the Board of Directors of Global Care is being contemplated at this time. The Company plans to exercise the option pursuant to the terms of the Amended Option Agreement to acquire a 100% membership interests of Lavrium.

About MK Highway Corp.

MK Highway Corp. ("MKHC") is a digital asset company. MKHC's business focuses on digital asset mining, with a complete infrastructure for, and demonstrated history of, profitable Bitcoin mining strategies. MKHC profitable Bitcoin mining rests on an architecture that includes cost-effective miner acquisition, competitive hosting and electricity rates, digital asset treasury management, and fiat on- and off-ramps- the combination of which makes MKHC a complete framework for mining Bitcoin (or any digital asset based on the SHA-256 algorithm).

About Lavrium LLC

Lavrium LLC ("Lavrium") is a Bitcoin-focused technology company that was founded in April, 2021. Since that date, Lavrium has built a state-of-the-art digital asset mining operation. Located primarily in Nebraska, USA. Lavrium focuses on efficient Bitcoin mining by combining modern ASIC hardware with highly-competitive electricity rate agreements.

About Global Care Capital Inc.

Global Care Capital is a global investment company which specializes in providing early-stage financing to private and public companies. The Company engages in new, early-stage investment opportunities in previously underdeveloped assets and obtaining positions in early-stage investment opportunities that adequately reflect the risk profile.

