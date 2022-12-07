Delta-Fly Pharma, Inc. announces that DFP-10917, a leading pipeline of the company, is granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).

Be given to ODD, Delta-Fly Pharma, Inc. can be entitled to seven extra years of marketing exclusivity and receive some benefits such as R&D rebate by getting approval.

DFP-10917 is an anti-cancer agent in development for the treatment of patients with Refractory/Relapsed AML. A Phase 3 clinical study has been underway at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas and other major sites of Hematologic Cancer Treatment in USA. The company expects to complete the patients' enrollment plan soon.

Delta-Fly Pharma, Inc. focuses not only on cancer itself but on the whole conditions of cancer patients, and aims to deliver medicines that are recommendable for cancer patients and their families.

Company profile Company name Delta-Fly Pharma, Inc. [Tokyo:4598] Capital 3352 million Japanese Yen Name and Title of Representative Kiyoshi Eshima, PhD, President Date of Incorporation December 6, 2010 Description of Business Research and development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals Head Office 37-5, Nishikino, Miyajima, Kawauchi-cho, Tokushima 771-0116, Japan Branch Office Tokyo, Beijing, Vancouver

