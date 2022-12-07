Banyan Gold Corp.: Banyan Announces up to a $11.5 m Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce that it proposes to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $11,498,791 through the issuance of up to 11,778,520 premium flow though shares ("Premium FT Shares") at a price of $0.568 per Premium FT Share and up to 12,021,480 common shares (which shall not be flow-through shares) ("Hard Shares") at a price of $0.40 per Hard Share (together the "Offering").

Each Premium FT Share will be issued as a flow-through share within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Proceeds from the sale of the Premium FT Shares will be used to incur Canadian exploration expenses as defined in Subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act and flow-through mining expenditures as defined in Subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act. Such proceeds will be renounced to the subscribers with an effective date not later than December 31, 2022, in the aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of gross proceeds raised from the issue of the Premium FT Shares.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for advancing its AurMac Property and other Yukon gold projects held by the Company, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The closing of the Offering is anticipated to occur on or about December 22, 2022 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), an aggregate of up to 8,978,520 Premium FT Shares and up to 12,021,480 Hard Shares will be offered for sale to purchasers' resident in Canada and/or other qualifying jurisdictions pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 and accordingly, such securities will not be subject to a statutory hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

The remaining 2,800,000 Premium FT Shares will be issued to accredited investors under Section 2.3 of NI 45-106, and will be subject to the customary 4 month hold period.

There is an offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.banyangold.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

The Hard Shares will be eligible for sale in the United States to Qualified Institutional Buyers (as defined in Rule 144A ("Rule 144A"), under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act")) by way of private placement pursuant to available exemptions from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, and resales of the Hard Shares will be permitted in the United States under Rule 144A or outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the 1933 Act.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the 1933 Act or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the 1933 Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

About Banyan

Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Property is comprised of the Aurex and McQuesten properties, as well as claims staked and owned 100% by Banyan, and adjacent to Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold Mine, in Canada's Yukon Territory. The updated resource for the AurMac Property of 3,990,000 ounces (see Table 1 below) was announced on May 17, 2022.

The 173 sq km AurMac Property lies 30 kilometres from Victoria Gold's Eagle Project and adjacent to Hecla Mining's high grade Keno Hill Silver mine. The property is transected by the main Yukon highway and access road to the Victoria Gold open-pit, heap leach Eagle Gold mine. The AurMac Property benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage. Banyan has a right to earn up to a 100% interest, in both the Aurex and McQuesten Properties, subject to certain royalties.

The Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the AurMac Property was prepared May 13, 2022 and consisted of 3,990,000 ‎ounces of gold (see Table 1) hosted within near surface, road accessible pit constrained Mineral Resources contained in three near/on-surface deposits: the Airstrip, Aurex Hill and Powerline Deposits.

Table 1: Pit-Constrained Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Property

Deposit Classification Tonnage

Tonnes Average Au Grade

g/t Au Content

k oz Airstrip 0.2 42.5 0.64 874 Powerline 0.2 152.0 0.59 2,898 Aurex Hill 0.3 12.5 0.53 215 Total Combined 0.2 - 0.3 207.0 0.60 3,990

Notes: ‎

The effective date for the Resource Estimate is May 13, 2022. The updated Resource Estimate for the AurMac Property was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Jutras has prepared a technical report supporting the Resource Estimate entitled "Aurmac Property, Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory, Canada" (the "Technical Report") in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101, which has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. ‎Please see the news release of May 17, 2022. Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Resource Estimate may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues. The definitions of inferred mineral resources that are contained in the Definition Standards of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM Definition ‎Standards"), which are incorporated by reference into NI 43-101, were followed to classify the mineral resources in the Resource Estimate. The quantity and grade of reported inferred mineral resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature ‎and there has been insufficient exploration to define these inferred mineral resources as an ‎indicated mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading them to an ‎indicated or measured mineral resource category. Mineral resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.2 g/t Au for the Airstrip and Powerline deposits and 0.3 g/t Au for the Aurex Hill deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.75 and constrained within an open-pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$1,700/ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$5.50/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 80% heap leach recoveries, and 45° pit slope. The gold price and cost assumptions are consistent with current pricing assumptions and costs, and in particular are consistent with those employed for recent technical reports for similar pit-constrained Yukon gold projects. The number of tonnes was rounded to the nearest hundred thousand. The number of ounces was rounded to the nearest thousand and final result to three significant figures. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects.

In addition to the AurMac Property, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 kilometres Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project"). The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads.

Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.banyangold.com or contact the Company.

Qualified Person

Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for the Company, is a "qualified person" as ‎defined under NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.‎ Mr. Gray has verified the data disclosed in this press release, including the sampling, ‎‎analytical and test data underlying the information.

