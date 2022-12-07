The "Europe Flexible Packaging Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher's report estimates that the flexible packaging market in Europe will advance in terms of revenue and volume at a compound annual growth rate of 4.47% and 3.85%, respectively, during 2022-2028. The United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, and the Rest of Europe form the market in this region.

The United Kingdom flexible packaging market is primarily driven by the escalating packaging and frozen food industry. Moreover, the supporting government policies are expected to increase the demand for flexible packaging solutions over the forecast period. The packaged and frozen food industry is among the leading sectors in the country. As per the International Trade Administration, the UK packaged, and frozen food industry accounts for around 20% of the total food industry. Therefore, these trends are expected to fuel the flexible packaging market on a progressive path.

Likewise, the increasing packaged and frozen food industry supports the adoption of flexible packaging in Spain. The high demand for flexible solutions mainly stems from their beneficial characteristics, such as large shelf life compared to rigid plastics. The packaging industry hosts around 2100 companies in the region, increasing employment on a large scale. Therefore, as mentioned above, these factors are fueling the flexible packaging market's growth across the country.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Europe Flexible Packaging Market Summary

2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on the Flexible Packaging Market

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Flexible Plastics Are a Good Substitute for Traditional Packaging

2.2.2. Improvements in Manufacturing Activities

2.2.3. Rotogravure Printing is Expected to Show High Growth Trends

2.3. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Industry Components

2.6.1. Manufacturers

2.6.2. Distributors

2.6.3. End-User

2.7. Key Market Strategies

2.7.1. Mergers Acquisitions

2.7.2. Product Launches Developments

2.7.3. Partnerships Agreements

2.7.4. Business Expansions Divestitures

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Rise in Demand for Convenient Packaging

2.8.2. Increasing Demand for Processed and Packaged Food

2.8.3. Need for Improved Shelf Life

2.9. Market Challenges

2.9.1. Challenges in Recycling Flexible Packaging Products

2.9.2. High Operational Cost

2.9.3. Increasing Raw Material Costs

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Growing Demand for Sustainable Packaging Solutions

2.10.2. Increased Demand from the E-Commerce Industry

3. Europe Flexible Packaging Market by Raw Material (Revenue in Billion Volume in Kiloton)

3.1. Paper

3.2. Aluminum

3.3. Bioplastic

3.4. Plastic

4. Europe Flexible Packaging Market by Application (Revenue in Billion Volume in Kiloton)

4.1. Food Beverage

4.2. Pharmaceutical

4.3. Cosmetics

4.4. Others

5. Europe Flexible Packaging Market by Type (Revenue in Billion)

5.1. Stand-Up Pouches

5.2. Flat Pouches

5.3. Rollstock

5.4. Gusseted Bags

5.5. Wicketed Bags

5.6. Wraps

6. Europe Flexible Packaging Market by Printing Technology (Revenue in Billion)

6.1. Flexography

6.2. Rotogravure

6.3. Digital Printing

6.4. Others

7. Europe Flexible Packaging Market Country Outlook (Revenue in Billion Volume in Kiloton)

7.1. United Kingdom

7.2. Germany

7.3. France

7.4. Spain

7.5. Italy

7.6. Rest of Europe

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Research Methodology Scope

