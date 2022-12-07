85% of Team Members Submit Positive Answer Rate for the GPTW Trust Survey

Belden, a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, continues its remarkable year of demonstrating workplace excellence with its most recent Great Place to Work (GPTW) certification, this time for Belden France. This represents the eighth GPTW certification for the organization thus far in 2022.

"As we planned for this transformational year for Belden, we set goals around employee experience and a continued culture of belonging, pride and teamwork that values each person for their individual perspectives," said Leah Tate, Senior Vice President of Human Resources. "We're well over halfway to our 2022 goal for earning Great Place to Work certifications. This demonstrates that we are on the right path, and that we are truly living our mantra of 'Belong. Believe. Be You.' We're focused on fostering workplaces where all have consistently positive experiences, and where support systems are in place to care for the holistic needs of each employee. We believe this creates a Great Place to Work."

The Great Place to Work assessment methodology places the employee at the center of the process and is based on the organization's Trust Model which defines the standard of what it means to be a great workplace. Survey questions focus on core issues related to trust and the presence of consistently positive experience for employees.

According to the Trust Index scores, Belden France achieved an 85% positive answer rate, while 82% of employees declare the organization is evolving into a Great Place to Work.

"Being named a Great Place to Work is a true honor for the team here in France," said Aurélien Fabre, Vice President Solutions Sales EMEA. "It's an accomplishment that we had set as a goal to reach in 2022. Belden France is currently organized within three main offices: Lyon, Toulouse and Paris without forgetting our associates based in other regions such as Pays de La Loire, Nouvelle Aquitaine, Bourgogne Franche Comté Grand Est. I am very proud of this team who has been developing significantly over the last two years, growing from 15 to 24 employees. The engagement and team spirit are shared every day in a really trustworthy and diverse environment."

About Belden

Belden delivers the infrastructure that makes the digital journey simpler, smarter and secure. We're moving beyond connectivity, from what we make to what we make possible through a performance-driven portfolio, forward-thinking expertise and purpose-built solutions. With a legacy of quality and reliability spanning 120-plus years, we have a strong foundation to continue building the future. We are headquartered in St. Louis and have manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Belden and the Belden logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Belden Inc. or its affiliated companies in the United States and other jurisdictions. Belden and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005034/en/

Contacts:

Rachael Matthews

Communications Director

317.379.7979

rachael.matthews@belden.com