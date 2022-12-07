Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2022) - Cryptolli was selected to partner with MEXC due to its growing social media influence and the suite of products and services it now offers to its followers. MEXC is looking to expand its reach into Europe, Africa, and North America, and Cryptolli will assist in achieving this goal.

Cryptolli chose MEXC for its user-centric platform with lower fees, easy-to-use futures platform and high security to protect users' financial assets. With exchanges facing critical issues regarding the safety of the users' capital, in uncertain market conditions, trust in an exchange to look after its customers remains a top priority.

"We are delighted to be partnering with such an innovative and forward-thinking exchange like MEXC, our goal is to provide education and better quality services in the Crypto sector for all," says Andrew Anthony, Managing Director, Cryptolli.

"MEXC is a user-centric, partner-friendly, and customer-focused platform that is constantly looking for partners that are looking to create an impact on the cryptocurrency market, in educating, building a sustainable and profitable community of traders. Creative and trustworthy to lead an influence in making successful traders. An influence that prioritises community assets. Growing and strengthening traders to success."

Cryptolli is one of the fastest-growing crypto trading communities, based in the UK and expanding into the US, Canada, and more. Andrew leads his community group known as "TopC" with educational content such as live webinars on trading the derivatives crypto market. The community intends to be fun-filled and knowledge-nurturing so that newcomers grow into disciplined and successful traders.

Cryptolli provides trading, consulting, training, and publication services to its clients interested in Cryptocurrency, from beginners to experienced. It also uses social media to engage with audiences across the globe. For more information, please contact: info@cryptolli.com.

