Mittwoch, 07.12.2022
Aktie 2023! Mit Cybersecurity kinderleicht zum Millionär?
Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on an $8 Million Underwritten Public Offering for RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on an $8 Million Underwritten Public Offering for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL).

About RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. RedHill promotes the gastrointestinal drugs, Movantik® for opioid-induced constipation in adults1, Talicia® for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection in adults2, and Aemcolo® for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults3. RedHill's key clinical late-stage development programs include: (i) RHB-204, with an ongoing Phase 3 study for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) disease; (ii) opaganib (ABC294640), a first-in-class oral broad-acting, host-directed, SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple indications, including for pandemic preparedness, with a Phase 2/3 program for hospitalized COVID-19 and a Phase 2 program in oncology and a radiation protection program ongoing; (iii) RHB-107 (upamostat), an oral broad-acting, host-directed serine protease inhibitor with potential for pandemic preparedness and is in Phase 3-stage development as treatment for non-hospitalized symptomatic COVID-19, and targeting multiple other cancer and inflammatory gastrointestinal diseases; (iv) RHB-104, with positive results from a first Phase 3 study for Crohn's disease; and (v) RHB-102, with positive results from a Phase 3 study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and positive results from a Phase 2 study for IBS-D.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://www.redhillbio.com

RedHill Biopharma announces positive new data | EurekAlert!

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

Aegis Capital Corp., Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Press release picture

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/730675/Aegis-Capital-Corp-Acted-as-Sole-Bookrunner-on-an-8-Million-Underwritten-Public-Offering-for-RedHill-Biopharma-Ltd-NASDAQRDHL

