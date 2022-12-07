The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 06 December 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 06 December 2022 95.21p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 92.87p per ordinary share







07 December 2022



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45