National Grid Encourages Customers To Use Nation-Leading Energy Efficiency Programs During Winter Heating Season

The American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy released its 2022 State Energy Efficiency Scorecard yesterday. National Grid's service areas - Massachusetts and New York -are among the top three states in energy efficiency.

National Grid is reminding customers to take advantage of these top energy efficiency programs, and other benefits, as part of their Winter Customer Savings Initiative.

"We're proud that the energy efficiency programs we run are some of the most successful in the country," said Helen Burt, Chief Customer Officer, National Grid. "But, more importantly, we're happy to see these programs highlighted right as our customers need them the most. We know it's a challenging time as families and businesses deal with rising costs across the board and we hope this brings more awareness about the options available."

Massachusetts ranked first in the Northeast region, number two in the country, and was noted for having strong investment in utility and state low-income energy efficiency programs and adopting policies to support equitable energy planning. This is the 14th time Massachusetts has placed in the top five states in the country for energy efficiency.

New York directly followed, rising to third overall and being recognized as the "state to watch" in the Northeast region. This is the 10th time New York has placed in the top five states according to ACEEE's Scorecard.

Helping Customers Manage Their Energy Usage and Save on Their Bills

National Grid does not control energy prices - it buys energy from the wholesale market and passes it directly on to customers at the same price with no markup or profit. But the company understands the impact of energy supply price increases on customers and communities, especially when the costs for other goods and services are also going up and is committed to playing its part to help.

That's why National Grid has launched the Winter Customer Savings Initiative to help customers reduce their energy use and save money, better manage their bills, and secure available energy assistance.

The initiative includes numerous payment assistance programs for income-eligible customers, extensive residential and business energy efficiency programs and incentives, low-cost and no-cost bill management solutions, and flexible payment programs.

To find out more and see what programs might be right for you, your family or your business, visit ngrid.com/heretohelp.

National Grid (NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York and Massachusetts. National Grid is focused on building a path to a more affordable, reliable clean energy future through our fossil-free vision. National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. For more information, please visit our website, follow us on Twitter, watch us on YouTube, like us on Facebook and find our photos on Instagram.

