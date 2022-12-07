Ceres: At COP15, Investors To Announce a New Initiative To Tackle Nature Loss

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / A group of institutional investors will announce a new global engagement initiative to tackle nature and biodiversity loss. The initiative- Nature Action 100 - aims to mobilize investors to drive urgent action on the nature-related risks and dependencies in the companies they own. Companies depend upon functioning natural ecosystems, which play a crucial role in sustaining operations and supply chains. During a main stage session at the Finance Focus Day at the 15th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15), the investors will announce the formation of Nature Action 100 - which is set to formally launch in 2023. In November, Nature Action 100 investors announced that Ceres and IIGCC will co-lead the initiative's Secretariat; and Finance for Biodiversity Foundation and Planet Tracker will co-lead the Technical Advisory Group.

The session is open to registered COP15 participants and journalists. A virtual livestream link will be available for those who wish to tune in remotely here.

WHAT: Nature Action 100 Soft Launch

WHEN: 8:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. (local time) on Sunday, December 11

WHERE: Auditorium, Place Quebec at the Palais de Congrès at the United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP15) in Montreal, Canada.

WHO:

Adam Kanzer, Head of Stewardship, Americas, BNP Paribas Asset Management

Mindy Lubber, Ceres CEO and President

Mary Beth Gallagher, Director of Engagement, Domini Impact Investments LLC

Anita de Horde, Co-founder and coordinator Finance for Biodiversity Foundation

Stephanie Pfeifer, CEO, IIGCC

Andrew Niebler, co-founder, Karner Blue Capital, LLC

Robin Millington, Planet Tracker CEO

Peter Van Der Werf, Senior Manager of Engagement, Robeco

Emine Isciel, Head of Climate and Environment, Storebrand Asset Management

For media inquiries and/or to arrange onsite interviews with Nature Action 100 investors or partners, please contact Ceres' Bridget Vis: vis@ceres.org or Ross Gillam, IIGCC: rgillam@iigcc.org

