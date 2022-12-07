DJ AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 06/12/2022

AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 06/12/2022

AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 06/12/2022

-- Overview ? Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Importantinformation: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail ? The Absorbed funds below will merge into the Receiving Funds on 19/12/2022. ? The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find thedetails in the table below. ? Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers ? Characteristics of the Receiving Funds will remain the same after the effective date.

Receiving ETFs ETF Trading Stock First Trading day ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER CCY Symbol Currency Exchange of the Receiving ETF (at Open) E127 London LN GBP Stock Amundi MSCI MSCI Emerging Exchange LU0635178014 Synthetic Emerging Markets II Markets Net Total 0.14% USD 19/12/2022 UCITS ETF - Dist Return Index U127 London LN USD Stock Exchange Amundi MSCI MSCI Emerging LEMA London LU2200146228 Synthetic Emerging Markets II Markets Net Total 0.14 USD LN USD Stock 19/12/2022 UCITS ETF - Acc Return Index Exchange Absorbed ETFs ETF Trading Stock Last Trading day of ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER CCY Symbol Currency Exchanges the Absorbed ETF (at Close) E127 London LN GBP Stock 16/12/2022 Lyxor MSCI Emerging MSCI Emerging Exchange LU0635178014 Synthetic Markets (LUX) UCITS Markets Net Total 0,14% USD ETF - I D Return Index U127 London LN USD Stock 16/12/2022 Exchange Lyxor MSCI Emerging MSCI Emerging London LU2200146228 Synthetic Markets Markets Net Total 0.14% USD LEMA USD Stock 16/12/2022 (LUX) UCITS ETF - Return Index LN Exchange ACC I

-- Impact on primary market:

-- Absorbed Funds:

-- The primary market will be closed for all absorbed shareclasses on Trades Dates 12/12/2022, 13/12/2022,14/12/2022, 15/12/2022 and 16/12/2022

-- Please find the details in the table below

Batch ETF Name ISIN Primary Market closed on trade Dates Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Dist LU0635178014 12/12/2022, 13/12/2022, 14/12/2022, 15/12/2022 Absorbed and 16/12/2022 Shareclasses Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS LU2200146228 12/12/2022, 13/12/2022, 14/12/2022, 15/12/2022 ETF - Acc and 16/12/2022

-- Receiving Funds

-- The primary market will be closed for all receiving shareclasses on Trade Date 19/12/2022

-- The usual Amundi primary market setup will apply after the Funds mergers

-- Please find the details in the table below

Batch ETF Name ISIN Primary market halt Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF - Dist LU0635178014 Trade Date 19/12/2022 Receiving Shareclasses Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF - Acc LU2200146228 Trade Date 19/12/2022

-- Impact on secondary market:

-- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 16/12/2022 at close.

-- Effective 19/12/2022 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the onlyactive entities.

-- Timetable of the merger:

Event Date Last Tradable NAV on the Primary Market for the Absorbed ETFs 12/12/2022 Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETF 16/12/2022 Merger based on the NAV of 16/12/2022 Merger Effective Date 19/12/2022 First tradable NAV on the Primary Market for the Receiving ETFs 20/12/2022

Attachment File: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF

