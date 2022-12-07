Northleaf Capital Partners ("Northleaf"), a global private markets investment firm, today announced the opening of a new office in Tokyo, Japan. It is the ninth location in Northleaf's global network and builds on the firm's longstanding commitment to the Asia-Pacific ("APAC") region, complementing its well-established presence in Melbourne, Australia.

The Tokyo office will be led by Jeff Pentland, a founding partner of Northleaf and member of its Investment Committee. Jeff has relocated from Northleaf's Toronto office to Tokyo, where he lived and worked while with the law firm of Hamada Matsumoto (now Mori Hamada Matsumoto) earlier in his career.

"Having led Northleaf's business development activities in Asia for over 15 years, I am very excited to be back in Japan, establishing Northleaf's Tokyo office, strengthening relationships with investors, and advancing our plans for offices in other leading Asian centres to support our growing investor base in the region," said Pentland, Managing Director and Head of APAC at Northleaf. "We are seeing strong interest from investors across the APAC region in our private markets investment platform, including our global private credit strategy which offers investors access to high quality loans to mid-market businesses in North America and Europe, and our infrastructure strategy which provides access to mid-market assets in North America and select OECD jurisdictions."

"The opening of Northleaf's Tokyo office represents an important milestone for our global strategy," said Stuart Waugh, Managing Partner of Northleaf. "Northleaf has been actively investing in the APAC region for nearly 25 years. Establishing a presence in Tokyo will allow us to better serve our investors by enhancing our ability to provide access to Northleaf's differentiated private markets investments. Having Jeff, one of our founding partners and a member of our senior leadership team, relocate to Japan demonstrates our commitment to Asia and ensures the continuity of Northleaf's culture and approach as we expand our presence in the region."

Northleaf's growth trajectory continues on multiple fronts, demonstrating strong global investor interest in the firm's innovative, mid-market private markets strategies, long-standing responsible investment framework and well-established track record. Across its private equity, private credit and infrastructure strategies, the firm has raised more than US$3 billion over the past 12 months, bringing its total capital commitments raised to date to US$21 billion.

About Northleaf Capital Partners

Northleaf Capital Partners is a global private markets investment firm with US$21 billion in private equity, private credit and infrastructure commitments raised to date from public, corporate and multi-employer pension plans, endowments, foundations, financial institutions and family offices. Northleaf's team of 200 professionals, located in Toronto, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York and Tokyo, is focused exclusively on sourcing, evaluating and managing private markets investments globally. Its portfolio includes more than 500 active investments in more than 40 countries, with a focus on mid-market companies and assets. For more information on Northleaf, please visit www.northleafcapital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005009/en/

Contacts:

Sneha Satish

Stanton

t: +1.646.502.3556

e: sneha.satish@stantonprm.com

Nadine Cannata

Managing Director, Marketing Communications

Northleaf

t: +1.416.477.6623

e: nadine.cannata@northleafcapital.com