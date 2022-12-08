Anzeige
Breaking News! Der NYSE IT-Guru & der Cybersecurity-Smallcap!
PR Newswire
08.12.2022 | 10:10
Vantage's swap-free trading provides gold traders nearly US$1million in savings over a three-month period

The popular product update will be extended to trades made for other digital assets

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage, (or "Vantage Markets") says its swap-free gold XAUUSD trading has seen overwhelming response from clients. Within the first three months of its implementation, Vantage traders enjoyed nearly USD 1 million in savings* from overnight fees.

Vantage's swap-free trading provides gold traders nearly US$1million in savings over a three-month period

In response to client's positive feedback, Vantage has decided to continue its swap-free trading beyond 2022 and extend the offering to other digital assets to benefit more clients.

The swap-free product enhancement was designed to provide greater convenience for gold XAUUSD traders. Clients are not charged overnight fees when trading across all trading accounts, including on the Vantage App, regardless of trade size. Details of the swap-free trading can be found here. Clients can also calculate their own potential savings with the Vantage Swap Calculator.

Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy and Trading Officer, says, "We have received much positive feedback from our clients, and are pleased to extend this offering for their benefit. Amid extreme market volatility, swap-free trading eliminates overnight fees as a cost consideration for our clients when they choose to pursue longer term trading strategies. It also affords them the flexibility to close their trades at a time of their choosing, for their hedging purposes, removing the necessity of closing their trades on a daily basis."

"At Vantage, we are constantly looking to enhance our offerings to allow our clients to trade market opportunities on their own terms."

*Based on figures provided by Vantage entities.

About Vantage

Vantage (or "Vantage Markets") is a global, multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading CFDs on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs and Bonds. With more than 13 years of market experience. Vantage now has over 1,000 employees across more than 30 global offices.

Vantage is more than a broker. It provides a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that enables clients to take advantage of trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

Be empowered to better capitalise on winning market opportunities when you trade smarter @vantage.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1962315/Image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745281/Vantage_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantages-swap-free-trading-provides-gold-traders-nearly-us1million-in-savings-over-a-three-month-period-301696149.html

