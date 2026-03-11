Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
PR Newswire
11.03.2026 08:54 Uhr
Vantage Launches Premium Unlimited Account, Expanding Flexible Leverage for Active Traders

SINGAPORE, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets, a CFD multi-asset broker, today announced the launch of its Premium Unlimited Account, introducing Unlimited Leverage*, which allows traders to access higher leverage while operating within a structured risk management system.

The launch reflects Vantage's ongoing focus on strengthening trading infrastructure for active traders, combining flexible leverage conditions with execution stability and built-in risk controls designed for modern markets.

Unlimited leverage* has historically been available only on a limited number of trading platforms due to the complexity of the systems required. As trading strategies become more sophisticated and traders increasingly manage positions across multiple asset classes, demand has grown for more adaptable margin conditions.

A More Flexible Approach to Trading Margin

Most brokers operate with fixed leverage limits, typically ranging between 1:500 and 1:1000, to control margin exposure. While these limits provide stability, they can also restrict how traders allocate capital across different trades.

The Premium Unlimited Account introduces a more flexible approach. By lowering margin requirements per position while maintaining built-in risk controls, traders can manage positions across instruments such as foreign exchange, commodities, indices, and other CFD markets. The system continues monitoring exposure during periods of market volatility, subject to risk controls and leverage restrictions.

The account also introduces a 0% stop-out feature in select markets, allowing positions to remain open while the system continues monitoring margin levels and account exposure.

Risk Controls Built Into the Platform

Offering unlimited leverage* requires systems capable of monitoring risk in real time. The Premium Unlimited Account operates with automated controls designed to maintain stable trading conditions.

Key features include:

  • Dynamic leverage system - Leverage adjusts automatically based on account equity and overall exposure
  • Automated margin monitoring - The platform continuously tracks margin levels and risk thresholds
  • Real-time equity tracking - Risk limits adjust automatically as account balances change
  • Negative balance protection - Traders cannot lose more than the funds deposited into their account

"Unlimited leverage* only works when supported by strong margin monitoring and risk controls," said Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy & Trading Officer at Vantage. "Our focus is on building trading products that give clients greater flexibility while maintaining the stability and protection they expect from a trusted broker."

-Unlimited

The launch reflects Vantage's continued investment in trading infrastructure and tools designed to support traders in increasingly dynamic markets.

About Vantage Markets

Vantage Markets is a multi-asset broker providing clients with access to a wide range of CFD products across foreign exchange, commodities, indices, shares, and digital assets. With a focus on technology-driven trading infrastructure, Vantage delivers fast execution, institutional-grade liquidity, and innovative platform solutions designed to support traders of all experience levels.

*Unlimited leverage is subject to eligibility, account type, and market conditions. Leverage may be restricted, reduced, or removed at any time.

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Ensure you understand the risks before trading.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. It is not intended for residents of jurisdictions where CFD trading is restricted or prohibited.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931352/Unlimited_leverage_works_supported_strong_margin_monitoring_risk_controls.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantage-launches-premium-unlimited-account-expanding-flexible-leverage-for-active-traders-302710725.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
