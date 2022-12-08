DJ Renewi plc: PDMR shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Philip Griffin-Smith 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Company Secretary (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of GBP1 each a) Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Sale Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) c) GBP5.72 3,750

Aggregated information

d) 3,750

- Aggregated volume

GBP5.72

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

7 December 2022

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Contact

Company.secretary@renewi.com

