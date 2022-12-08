New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2022) - Sweet Rehab, the luxurious French patisserie that is located in Soho and was founded by French Pastry Chef David Zaquine, has announced the release of their cookie-exclusive line, the addition of a weekend-only brunch menu, and upcoming plans of a second location in NYC that will be all about gourmet sandwiches. Sweet Rehab has gained rapid traction since its opening in 2020 for providing an immersive and engaging dining experience as customers get to watch each dessert being made "a la minute" through an open kitchen.





The development comes as the market for baked goods is projected to increase. One factor has been the pandemic, as with the lockdown, more people experimented with baking in their homes. Sweet Rehab says that many customers have expressed an interest in French pastries and viennoiseries.

"We saw this during the pandemic just after we opened," Chef David states. "While we unfortunately had to close for in-door dining like other businesses, we started doing deliveries. Our mille feuilles, cookies, and viennoiseries in particular were well-received and served as comfort food for many Sweet Addicts during these difficult times."

Building on their success, Sweet Rehab has decided to expand their offerings to include an entire line dedicated to cookies. "We discovered how much people adored our cookies shortly after opening Sweet Rehab; customers would order them in bulk and even travel from out of state to purchase them. We are thrilled to share with you what we've been working on for the past few months," Chef David explains.

The purpose of this new line is to bring cookie-based desserts to the level of fine dining, or what Chef David calls "the French dessert cookie." "We use ingredients and flavors seen in traditional French desserts, like the vanilla mille feuille and the tartelette framboise, and combine those with a cookie dough mixture. Our objective with this line is to refine the customer's experience of eating a cookie to an upscale, gourmet plated dessert experience."

On the menu are the classics, including chocolate chip and white chocolate pistachio, along with gluten-free, dairy-free, and reduced-sugar options. More compelling is the array of fancy Parisian dessert-flavored options, such as the yuzu meringue cookie. Additionally, the line offers a few options with Sweet Rehab's emblematic flavors, including their top seller "Le Miel": a combination of orange blossom, pistachio, and honey. Chef David also explains that the menu will be altered over the course of the year in order to honor seasonal fruits. "In the summertime, for instance, we'll offer more refreshing flavors, like peach and watermelon."

Customers can also purchase frozen cookies that can be baked at home. "We offer six different flavors of cookie dough in different sized packs - ten, thirty, and fifty - and I can personally guarantee that the aroma of our triple chocolate chunk cookies baking in your oven will be unforgettable," Chef David says.

Sweet Rehab, located in Soho, New York, is a luxurious French patisserie known for its upscale, elegant desserts, viennoiseries, truffle and caviar madeleines, and impressive selection of French Champagne and Mariage Frères tea. With an open kitchen, customers get to watch as Chefs prepare the delicacies in front of them "a la minute." The Chefs at Sweet Rehab have over fifteen years of experience in Michelin-starred restaurants and establishments in France and New York City. Sweet Rehab provides dine-in, take-out, and delivery and is open until midnight.

