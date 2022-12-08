Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2022) - LostinVegas Entertainment, founded by singer/songwriter LostinVegas (Austin Cain), has announced it is now helping musical artists to develop their brands. LostinVegas Entertainment and Cain, whose songs include "Conversations" and "If I'm Being Honest," will work to build strong foundations for artists so that their careers are long and sustainable.

"At LostinVegas Entertainment, we believe we have a responsibility to help other artists to grow their careers and to help them find the success they seek," says the company. "There are thousands of talented musical artists who are ready for their work to be heard. By constructing an environment that supports them and challenges them to grow, we hope the world will see how incredible they really are."

LostinVegas Entertainment states that one of its main goals will be to inspire more artists and fans to live out their truths and to overcome obstacles. The company's team is concerned about the number of people who are struggling with hopelessness and addictions and will endeavor to be a light at the end of the tunnel for them.

"We are especially passionate about ending the opioid addiction and are collaborating with End Overdose, an incredible nonprofit organization that distributes fentanyl testing strips and raises awareness of the opioid crisis," says LostinVegas Entertainment. "We plan to do everything we can to contribute to their work so that more lives can be spared the devastation of addiction."

In 2023, LostinVegas Entertainment will continue raising support and donations for End Overdose and will speak on the need for more to be done to help victims of opioid addiction. Its team will also try to find ways to support its artists who may be struggling with substance abuse and guide them to professional support. It is part of LostinVegas Entertainment's plans for assisting new artists by creating a supportive foundation and community for them.

"We want our artists to know we care about them and have their back. We will also work hard to help each one to find their unique voice," the company says. "In doing so, we will empower artists to give the world the music they have created from the depths of their souls."

LostinVegas Entertainment is an entertainment company founded by Austin Cain, also known as musical artist LostinVegas. As a singer/songwriter, the music created by Cain focuses on the trials, tribulations, and self-discoveries experienced by everyone in life. At LostinVegas Entertainment, he and team members will encourage creatives, artists, and anyone passionate about something to take the risk and jump into the unknown.

