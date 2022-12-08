New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2022) - Located in the heart of New York City's East Village, Karma Sutra NYC is a bar and lounge which was recently obtained by a new owner. The lounge has existed for nearly 25 years and is one of only a few historic establishments to remain in the immediate area. Another is the venue previously known as Sutra NYC, formerly owned by New York City's Senior Executive Director of the Office of Nightlife for the Mayor of New York.

Now both have been combined by LESFLO Enterprises, henceforth known by the name Karma Sutra NYC. Located in a historic neighborhood on 1st Avenue, the lounge has, in the past, offered DJ services and hosted comedians, and was the only venue in its area to allow cigarette and cigar smoking.

The new management intends to continue these events and host additional types of entertainment as well. In addition, LESFLO is opening a second location of Karma Sutra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with the grand opening details to be released early in the New Year of 2023.

LESFLO Enterprises has brought attention to the newly renamed Manhattan lounge by hosting exclusive events like the Karma Pride celebrations, privately held celebrity events (like top musicians celebrating their newly released albums), and up and coming entertainers who are currently producing listening sessions with many well-known DJs.

Being under new management is always a challenge, but the updated team at Karma Sutra NYC is optimistic and has upgraded the variety of services available, such as hosting private events, curated entertainment, and parties for special occasions.

LESFLO Enterprises is headed by CEO Leroy Garcia. He shares that LESFLO Enterprises intends to purchase several more bars and similar establishments over the next 5 years. "I'm interested in investing in real estate," he says, "providing opportunities for others, and combining that with my passion for providing high quality entertainment. Thus, I'm looking into several different properties, primarily bars, lounges, and nightclubs. I'd like to make my mark in the hospitality industry by providing unique customer service experiences and customized events."





He shares that Karma Sutra NYC was previously known as Karma, a hookah lounge; and Sutra NYC was another local staple only blocks away, a bar that offered music for special events. For decades Karma has been an icon in its neighborhood, popular among high-end clientele; and Sutra was well-liked for its event planning services, along with its international crowd, live DJs, and dancing. Now, LESFLO has not only combined both business concepts, but both industries into a one-stop shop.

Under its entertainment umbrella, LESFLO has attracted more attention to the new Karma Sutra NYC by producing several recent fashion shows during NYC Fashion Week, breaking boundaries on what's known as fashion. Most recently, LESFLO sponsored and produced a fashion show in Times Square which enjoyed viral social media attention. Garcia shares that his company is also preparing to launch an exclusive new vodka to be served initially only at Karma Sutra NYC, and then released through major distributions

