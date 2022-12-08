The "Europe Electric Scooter Market by Vehicle Type, Power Output, Battery Technology, Motor Type, Charging Type, End User, and Country Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research report provides an in-depth analysis of the European electric scooters market and emphasizes on the current market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts till 2029.
The European electric scooters market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.2% from 2022-2029 to reach $83.94 billion by 2029. By volume, this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.5% from 2022-2029 to reach 35.53 million units by 2029.
The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing adoption of electric motorcycles and e-bikes for short commutes, the rising deployment of electric scooters for ride-sharing services in Europe, and the implementation of stringent emission regulations. Additionally, the rising health awareness among millennials offers lucrative opportunities for the growth of this market.
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
- Which are the high growth market segments in terms of vehicle type, power output, battery technology, motor type, charging type, end user, and country?
- What is the historical market size for the European electric scooters market?
- What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2022-2029?
- What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the European electric scooters?
- Who are the major players in the market, and what are their market shares?
- Who are the major players in various countries?
- How is the competitive landscape for the European electric scooters market?
- What are the recent developments in the European electric scooters market?
- What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?
- Which are the high-growth countries in the European electric scooters market?
- Who are the local emerging players in the European electric scooters market, and how do they compete with other players?
Scope of the Report:
European Electric Scooters Market, by Vehicle Type
- Electric Motorcycle
- E-scooters Bikes
European Electric Scooters Market, by Power Output
- Less than 3.6 kW
- 3.6 kW to 7.2 kW
- 20 kW to 100 kW
European Electric Scooters Market, by Battery Technology
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Sealed Lead Acid battery
- Lithium-ion Polymer battery
European Electric Scooters Market, by Motor Type
- Hub Motor
- Gearless Hub Motor
- Geared Hub Motor
- Mid-Drive Motor
European Electric Scooters Market, by Charging Type
- Connector Charging
- Wireless Charging
European Electric Scooters Market, by End User
- Business Organizations
- Micromobility Service Providers
- Individuals
- Academic Institutes/Universities
- Government Institutions
- Other End Users
European Electric Scooters Market, by Country
- Italy
- Germany
- Netherlands
- France
- Poland
- Belgium
- Romania
- Spain
- Greece
- Austria
- Hungary
- Sweden
- Finland
- Slovakia
- Croatia
- U.K.
- Denmark
- Switzerland
- Norway
- Portugal
- Ireland
- Rest of Europe
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. The Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
6. Europe Electric Scooter Market, by Vehicle Type
7. Europe Electric Scooter Market, by Power Output
8. Europe Electric Scooter Market, by Battery Technology
9. Europe Electric Scooter Market, by Motor Type
10. Europe Electric Scooter Market, by Charging Type
11. Europe Electric Scooter Market, by End User
12. European Electric Scooter Market, by Geography
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Offering, Strategic Developments)
15. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Energica Motor Company S.p.A. (Italy)
- Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Niu Technologies (China)
- Riese Muller GmbH (Germany)
- Leon Cycle (Germany?)
- Govecs AG (Germany)
- Walberg Urban Electrics GmbH (Germany)
- my Stromer AG (Switzerland)
- Zero Motorcycles Inc. (U.S.)
- emco electroroller GmbH (Germany)
