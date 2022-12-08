The "Europe Electric Scooter Market by Vehicle Type, Power Output, Battery Technology, Motor Type, Charging Type, End User, and Country Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research report provides an in-depth analysis of the European electric scooters market and emphasizes on the current market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts till 2029.

The European electric scooters market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.2% from 2022-2029 to reach $83.94 billion by 2029. By volume, this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.5% from 2022-2029 to reach 35.53 million units by 2029.

The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing adoption of electric motorcycles and e-bikes for short commutes, the rising deployment of electric scooters for ride-sharing services in Europe, and the implementation of stringent emission regulations. Additionally, the rising health awareness among millennials offers lucrative opportunities for the growth of this market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of vehicle type, power output, battery technology, motor type, charging type, end user, and country?

What is the historical market size for the European electric scooters market?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2022-2029?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the European electric scooters?

Who are the major players in the market, and what are their market shares?

Who are the major players in various countries?

How is the competitive landscape for the European electric scooters market?

What are the recent developments in the European electric scooters market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?

Which are the high-growth countries in the European electric scooters market?

Who are the local emerging players in the European electric scooters market, and how do they compete with other players?

Scope of the Report:

European Electric Scooters Market, by Vehicle Type

Electric Motorcycle

E-scooters Bikes

European Electric Scooters Market, by Power Output

Less than 3.6 kW

3.6 kW to 7.2 kW

20 kW to 100 kW

European Electric Scooters Market, by Battery Technology

Lithium-ion Battery

Sealed Lead Acid battery

Lithium-ion Polymer battery

European Electric Scooters Market, by Motor Type

Hub Motor

Gearless Hub Motor

Geared Hub Motor

Mid-Drive Motor

European Electric Scooters Market, by Charging Type

Connector Charging

Wireless Charging

European Electric Scooters Market, by End User

Business Organizations

Micromobility Service Providers

Individuals

Academic Institutes/Universities

Government Institutions

Other End Users

European Electric Scooters Market, by Country

Italy

Germany

Netherlands

France

Poland

Belgium

Romania

Spain

Greece

Austria

Hungary

Sweden

Finland

Slovakia

Croatia

U.K.

Denmark

Switzerland

Norway

Portugal

Ireland

Rest of Europe

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. The Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights

6. Europe Electric Scooter Market, by Vehicle Type

7. Europe Electric Scooter Market, by Power Output

8. Europe Electric Scooter Market, by Battery Technology

9. Europe Electric Scooter Market, by Motor Type

10. Europe Electric Scooter Market, by Charging Type

11. Europe Electric Scooter Market, by End User

12. European Electric Scooter Market, by Geography

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Offering, Strategic Developments)

15. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Energica Motor Company S.p.A. (Italy)

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Niu Technologies (China)

Riese Muller GmbH (Germany)

Leon Cycle (Germany?)

Govecs AG (Germany)

Walberg Urban Electrics GmbH (Germany)

my Stromer AG (Switzerland)

Zero Motorcycles Inc. (U.S.)

emco electroroller GmbH (Germany)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u6yzdb

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005426/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900