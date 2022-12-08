

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) announced Thursday its partnership with DoorDash and Uber to offer free delivery services for Paxlovid, a COVID-19 oral antiviral therapy.



The company announced the availability of free prescription same day delivery of Paxlovid. The same day delivery services from its more than 8,000 Walgreens locations will be available to anyone who lives within 15 miles of participating Walgreens locations.



Eligible patients must have a Paxlovid prescription from a healthcare provider. After the pharmacy has filled the prescription and before it gets picked up, individuals can go online to select Same Day Delivery.



The company said the initiative is aimed at increasing access to COVID-19 treatment, with a focus on reaching those in socially vulnerable or medically underserved areas. The partnership comes as COVID-19 cases are beginning to rise again across the United States.



According to Walgreens COVID-19 Index data, overall positivity rates reached 36 percent this week.



The latest initiative is part of an ongoing collaboration between Walgreens, DoorDash and Uber to increase accessibility of life-saving treatments to medically underserved and underrepresented areas following the companies' response to the White House COVID-19 call.



Anita Patel, PharmD, vice president, pharmacy services development, Walgreens, said, 'The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated health disparities and emphasized the need to address long-standing barriers, including access to treatments.'



