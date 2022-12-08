Emergent Health Corp.: Emergent Health To Exhibit at the 30th Annual "A4M Winter World Congress", the World's Largest and Most Anticipated Medical Education and Tradeshow Event in Anti-Aging and Functional Medicine December 9th - 11th at the Venetian Conv

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2022 / Emergent Health Corp. (OTC PINK:EMGE), a curator, developer and marketer of products in the Regenerative Health Space through its subsidiary Evolutionary Biologics announces it will be exhibiting at the 30th Annual "A4M Winter World Congress",the world's largest and most anticipated Medical Education and Tradeshow Event in Anti-Aging and Functional Medicine December 9th - 11th at The Venetian Convention and Expo Center in Las Vegas, NV to educate, promote and sell its Regenerative Aesthetics products for Skin, Hair and Eyes.

A4M was first established in 1992 and has since grown to acquire a membership community of over 26,000 members, which includes physicians, nurses, scientists, researchers, governmental officials, and members of the public that represent over 120 nations. The organization works with multiple international partners, and MMI's educational programs are available worldwide, with specific alliances in South Africa, Australia, Thailand, China, Indonesia, the Middle East, and Europe. A4M's mission is to redefine modern medicine by providing clinicians with the education and resources needed to provide whole person care that optimizes healthspan and vitality for patients worldwide. A4M helps clinicians advance their diagnostic capabilities by learning advanced testing tools and biomarkers which they incorporate into a clinical systems biology framework. This leads to better assessment of meaningful data patterns to define the underlying causes of illness.

Jim Morrison, Former L'Oréal President and Emergent new full time CEO stated, "The A4M Show is the most important Conference in the Anti-Aging / Regenerative Health Space. Evolutionary Biologics will be exhibiting for the first time and is very excited to share our innovative new breakthroughs for skin, hair, and eyes. 2022 will be a record year for Evolutionary Biologics, and with the new products being launched at this show, 2023 will far surpass it !!"

ABOUT THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF ANTI-AGING MEDICINE & METABOLIC MEDICAL INSTITUTE:

Rooted in a forward-focused mission to redefine modern medicine, The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) is the global leader for continuing medical education in longevity medicine, metabolic resilience, and whole-person care. The Metabolic Medical Institute (MMI) is a branch of A4M that delivers graduate-level education designed to produce the complete practitioner skilled in all aspects of anti-aging medicine. MMI has adopted a variety of educational resources to deliver in-person, online, synchronous, and asynchronous mixed-methods learning experiences ranging from one-day workshops to month-long courses. A4M/MMI comprises a global network of over 26,000 members and provides diverse advanced continuing medical education opportunities, including traditional CME events, intensive curriculum-based courses, university-level certification programs, in-depth workshops, and more.

ABOUT EMERGENT HEALTH CORPORATION

Emergent curates, develops and sells products in the Regenerative Health Space. Its products comprise of ingestibles as well as topicals for the whole family. The company distributes its products online and through Content Based Shopping using Influencers to position products in their produced content throughout the United States and Internationally. Its subsidiaries; PharmaZu, is a pure play, e-commerce products and service provider focused on the Pet Community, Pet Pharmacy and Pet Wellness using Influencers and their content, including the pet pharmacy, vet telehealth and pet wellness businesses; Regen BioWellness, is a distributor of various products in the plant-based and regenerative medical fields. Evolutionary Biologics, is a new kind of biologics company founded for a clear purpose: bring cutting edge regenerative products to the medical community. Emergent does not claim any of its products are approved by the FDA to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. For more information, please visit Emergent's Website and Social Media on Twitter and LinkedIn.

