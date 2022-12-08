New capabilities unlock speed to insights for businesses looking to more quickly eradicate the frictions that block customers from completing their purchases during peak season and beyond

Contentsquare, the global leader in digital experience analytics, today announced it has enhanced its Find Fix solution with automated real-time alerting, monitoring and analysis.

Launched in September this year, Contentsquare's Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) capability that combines Speed Analysis Synthetic and Real User Monitoring (RUM) already provides teams with the insights they need to optimize load times and speed up the customer journey. Enhancing DEM with real-time error analysis will allow teams to further accelerate the resolution of customer issues and avert avoidable revenue loss.

With the holiday season a 'make or break' time for many businesses, the ability to eliminate customer frustration and obstacles to conversion as they arise is a critical component of a winning strategy. In an increasingly competitive landscape, no business can afford to lose customers who are in the process of converting to slow load times, technical errors or a poor UX. Contentsquare's real-time alerting and monitoring flags error spikes as they occur, allowing teams to visualize the issue in Session Replay, fix it, and monitor the impact of optimizations.

According to Contentsquare's analysis of 2.6 billion user sessions on retail websites, +48% more customers reached the cart page over the Black Friday weekend, with conversion rates increasing by +78% across retail sites. At the same time, the analysis observed a +21% increase in the number of browsing sessions with errors during peak season, highlighting the need for businesses to take fast action in order not to frustrate high intent shoppers.

"Dashboards from Find Fix Real Time Workspace have been hugely impactful in enabling us to monitor site performance and errors during key holiday timeframes," said Krish Karmohan, Director, Software Development at Verizon. "We have used these to identify and quickly address a number of errors that would have otherwise impacted thousands of user sessions, creating a seamless site experience that our users love."

Given the complexity of today's websites and apps further complicated by an infinite variety of browsers, devices, and user behaviors DevOps teams often struggle to maintain fast Service Level Agreements (SLA) and minimize MTTR (Mean Time to Resolution) of issues. Meanwhile, the time-consuming resolution of reported and yet to be discovered issues is preventing Product, DevOps, and site/app engineering teams from driving new ideas for incremental revenue.

"Find Fix tool is super important for us because we work with a global digital team that owns and operates our eCommerce platform. The tool gives us a good look under the hood into what they're doing and helps us prioritize what's most important," said Rick Hoving, Senior eCommerce Manager, ASICS.

"The current economic outlook has redefined business resilience and industry leadership, and the brands that are thriving today are those that understand and know how to maximize the customer experience opportunity," said Alan Webber, Program Vice President (Global CX), IDC. "Doing away with friction and meeting and exceeding customer expectations are key to driving digital growth and customer retention."

Today, more than 1000 enterprise customers rely on Contentsquare for Digital Experience Monitoring use cases that help them:

Understand the revenue impact of slow speeds, technical errors, and user experience issues

Take fast action on these insights across the business in a way that is prioritized by revenue impact

Build Digital Trust with their customers, providing them the experiences they deserve and increase lifetime value.

Contentsquare continues to work hand in hand with its customers to help innovate new features and capabilities that continuously deliver increasing value to businesses. Last month, Contentsquare released new AI-powered capabilities to help teams fix user frustration at scale.

About Contentsquare

Contentsquare delivers the power to make the digital world more human. Its AI-powered platform provides rich and contextual insight into customer behaviors, feelings and intent at every touchpoint in their journey enabling businesses to build empathy and create lasting impact. The global leader in digital experience analytics, Contentsquare helps brands everywhere transform the way they do business, allowing them to take action at enterprise scale and build customer trust with security, privacy and accessibility. More than 1,000 leading brands use Contentsquare to grow their business, deliver more customer happiness and move with greater agility in a constantly changing world. Its insights power the customer experience on over 1 million websites worldwide. Founded in Paris and with offices around the world, Contentsquare has raised $810m in investment funding from leading investors, including Softbank, BlackRock and others. For more information, visit www.contentsquare.com

