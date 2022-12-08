New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2022) - Plantable® Health Inc. (NEO: PLBL) (OTCQB: PLBLF) ("Plantable" or the "Company"), today announces it has been selected to be the meal production and delivery partner for Pivio Health ("Pivio"), a lifestyle medicine program owned by the Lifestyle Medicine Institute (LMI). This new agreement further extends Plantable's B2B network across the United States.

"Our partnership with Pivio is an exciting milestone, as it not only expands Plantable's offering in our B2B network, but it further supports the value of Food as Medicine as a solution to transform health and reverse diet-related chronic disease. The time has now come for payers and providers to look to Food as Medicine for a scalable and high return on investment solution to effectively reverse diet-related chronic disease," said Dr. Nadja Pinnavaia, Founder and CEO of Plantable. "We are delighted to have been selected by Pivio as their meal partner of choice and look forward to making further strides in the near future."

Commencing Q1 2023, the Company's meals will be available for distribution to Pivio partners through the launch of Pivio Eats, powered by Plantable. The Company's meals, designed for chronic disease reversal, will help Pivio clients and participants enjoy delicious, convenient healing meals that complement the core Pivio Life transformation program.

Jere Stocks, President of Lifestyle Medicine Institute said: "Beyond the track record of providing a wonderful array of meals to many people who choose a plant-rich dietary lifestyle, Plantable, through a number of clinical studies, has proven their meals can help address many of the diet-related chronic diseases. This was a very important factor in selecting Plantable, as philosophically LMI and Plantable share the belief that lifestyle choices can reverse most chronic diseases."

About Lifestyle Medicine Institute

Lifestyle Medicine Institute (LMI), a member of Australia's Sanitarium Health & Wellbeing family, and a founding member of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, is committed to developing and delivering leading-edge health programs and solutions to transform lives. Over the decades, CHIP, now Pivio, has helped tens of thousands of participants across North America reclaim their health and turn their trajectory away from chronic disease.

About Plantable® Health Inc.

Plantable is a clinically supported, lifestyle intervention program that combines behavioral psychology, neuroscience, and nutritional science to transform health and wellness. Plantable drives healthy weight loss and an improvement in health, and well-being through effective behavior change. Plantable's efficacy is predicated upon the scientific foundation of plant-based nutrition, personalized coaching support and lifestyle educational tools to empower people to change their dietary habits. To view the Company's products and become a customer, please visit plantable.com or click the link here: https://plantable.com

If you are interested in investing in the Company and would like more information, please visit: https://www.plantable.com/investor-relations

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Dr. Nadja Pinnavaia

Chief Executive Officer

For investor inquiries please contact:

Olenka Slawski

Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Email: Invest@plantable.com

Phone: 778-200-4926

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expect, are forward-looking statements. Specifically, the references in this news release to the benefits the Company expects to gain from its partnership with Pivio constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements, see "Notice to Investors - Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Prospectus. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Plantable® Health Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147225