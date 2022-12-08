Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Der NYSE IT-Guru & der Cybersecurity-Smallcap!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12B8E ISIN: IE00BQPVQZ61 Ticker-Symbol: HPR 
Tradegate
08.12.22
15:52 Uhr
91,76 Euro
+0,16
+0,17 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
91,5292,0716:05
91,5091,9516:05
Dow Jones News
08.12.2022 | 14:49
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Horizon Therapeutics plc

DJ Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Horizon Therapeutics plc

The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( IRSH) Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Horizon Therapeutics plc 08-Dec-2022 / 13:16 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER

RULES, 2022 BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION 

(a) Full name of discloser:                                     The Vanguard 
                                                   Group, Inc. 
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): 
 
 The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor 
and beneficiaries must be named. 
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:       Horizon 
                                                   Therapeutics plc 
 Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of 
offeror/offeree: 
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 
                                                   06 December 2022 
 For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any 
other party to the offer?                                      N/A 
 If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

If there are interests and short positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any) (Note 2) 

USD0.0001 ordinary shares 
Class of relevant security: 
 
(Note 3) 
 
                                          Interests    Short positions 
                                          Number   %   Number    % 
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:                  21,604,351 9.53% 
(2) Cash-settled derivatives: 
 
 
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 
 
                                          21,604,351 9.53% 
 TOTAL:

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (Note 4)

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1 (c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales 

Purchase/sale           Price per unit 
Class of relevant security        Number of securities 
                               (Note 5) 
USD0.0001 ordinary shares  Purchase   11,008        96.85 USD 
USD0.0001 ordinary shares  Sale     4,950        96.85 USD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions 

Product    Nature of dealing                    Number of reference Price per 
Class of relevant description                              securities      unit 
security            e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/ 
         e.g. CFD   reducing a long/short position              (Note 6)       (Note 5) 
 
Not Applicable

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 

Number of securities      Type 
Class of   Product     Writing,      to which option   Exercise            Option money 
relevant   description e.g. purchasing,     relates       price per e.g.     Expiry paid/ received 
security   call option   selling, varying             unit    American,  date  per unit 
                etc.        (Note 6)            European 
                                          etc. 
Not 
Applicable

(ii) Exercise 

Class of relevant     Product description Exercising/ exercised               Exercise price per unit 
security                   against           Number of securities 
             e.g. call option                           (Note 5) 
 
Not Applicable

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities) (Note 3) 

Nature of dealing           Price per unit (if applicable) 
Class of relevant security                Details 
              e.g. subscription, conversion     (Note 5) 
 
Not Applicable

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to 
relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the 
disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer. 
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or 
understandings, state "none"

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating 
to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting 
rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is 
referenced. If none, this should be stated.

(c) Attachments 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO 
Date of disclosure: 08 December 2022 
Contact name:    Shawn Acker 
Telephone number:  001-610-669-8989

Public disclosures under Rule 8.3 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service

Ap31

NOTES ON FORM 8.3

1. See the definition of "connected fund manager" in Rule 2.2 of Part A of the Rules.

2. See the definition of "interest in a relevant security" in Rule 2.5 of Part A of the Rules and see Rule 8.6(a) and (b) of Part B of the Rules.

3. See the definition of "relevant securities" in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

4. See the definition of "dealing" in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

5. If the economic exposure to changes in the price of securities is limited, for example, by virtue of a stop loss arrangement relating to a spread bet, full details must be given.

6. See Rule 2.5(d) of Part A of the Rules.

7. If details included in a disclosure under Rule 8 are incorrect, they should be corrected as soon as practicable in a subsequent disclosure. Such disclosure should state clearly that it corrects details disclosed previously, identify the disclosure or disclosures being corrected, and provide sufficient detail for the reader to understand the nature of the corrections. In the case of any doubt, the Panel should be consulted.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

References in these notes to "the Rules" are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: RET - Horizon Therapeutics plc 
TIDM:     IRSH 
LEI Code:   5493002789CX3L0CJP65 
Sequence No.: 207308 
EQS News ID:  1508591 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1508591&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 08, 2022 08:16 ET (13:16 GMT)

HORIZON THERAPEUTICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.