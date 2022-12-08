Creators and Brands that Utilize the Acast Platform Can Now Leverage Veritonic's Industry-Leading Audio Attribution and Brand Lift Technology for Audio Measurement

Veritonic, the industry's comprehensive audio analytics and research platform, announced today that they have been approved as an attribution partner by Acast, the world's largest independent podcast company. As a result, the more than 2,400 advertisers and 88,000 podcasters that use the Acast platform to distribute their podcast content can elect to utilize Veritonic's robust attribution capabilities to optimize and further increase the ROI of their audio campaigns.

"We are pleased to partner with Acast to support brands, agencies, and publishers with the holistic data and analytics they need to increase their reach and ROI with audio," said Scott Simonelli, chief executive officer of Veritonic. "The powerful combination of our attribution and brand lift technology provides unparalleled and comprehensive measurement of audio campaigns from top to bottom in one unified and intuitive platform."

"Veritonic shares our commitment to arming brands and agencies with actionable and insightful audio performance data," said Kevin McCaul, Global Head of Ad Operations at Acast. "Our partnership is an important step for the open ecosystem of podcasting as we continue to work together to provide independent measurement insights to prove the effectiveness and efficiency of podcasting as a marketing channel."

Veritonic's Attribution solution enables users to glean actionable insights from top-of-the-funnel branding initiatives through bottom-of-the-funnel conversions transactions. Through an intuitive and interactive dashboard, brands can determine which publisher and specific ads had the highest impact anduse that data to optimize ad performance.

Veritonic's Attribution solution is available now via self-serve or managed service. To request a demo or to get started, contact sales@veritonic.com.

About Veritonic

World-renowned brands, agencies, publishers, and platforms rely on Veritonic's comprehensive audio research and analytics platform to research, test, and measure the ROI of their audio assets and campaigns pre-market, in-market, and post-campaign. The resulting insight enables clients to gain confidence in their audio investment, mitigate risk through optimization, and increase their return as they engage consumers with compelling audio experiences. For more information, visit https://www.veritonic.com.

About Acast

Acast is the world's largest independent podcast company. Founded in 2014, the company has pioneered the open podcast ecosystem ever since making podcasts available on any listening platform. Acast provides a marketplace, helping podcasters find the right audience to monetize their content. When our podcasters make money, we make money. Today, Acast hosts nearly 88,000 podcasts, with more than 430 million listens every month. The company operates worldwide and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Acast is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se, +46 (0) 8528 00 399.

