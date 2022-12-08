Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2022) - Aspen Gold Financial is proud to unveil its proactive portfolio management method, designed to help small business owners in manufacturing protect and fulfill their financial dreams. This innovative trends & triggers approach uses economic trends and market segment triggers to actively monitor the client's investments, potentially providing a smoother portfolio ride with fewer valleys and more beneficial peaks.

Unlike traditional passive portfolio management methods, Aspen Gold Financial's proactive approach helps potentially reduce or eliminate losses while still providing the returns necessary to support the client's financial goals.

Robert Elliott, Founder of Aspen Gold Financial, was not satisfied with the traditional passive portfolio management method. He found that clients often took the brunt of market losses, or market corrections, affecting their ability to fulfill their dreams. Using his past experiences, he began developing a proactive strategy that uses economic lead and lag data to actively manage client portfolios.

With over 6 years of experience in the financial industry, Elliott is committed to helping his clients succeed. His proactive portfolio management method is designed to provide the active management necessary for clients to rely on their wealth when they need it most.

"The passive, hopeful portfolio management method is an ancient strategy that is being surpassed by an intelligent active portfolio management method," says Elliott. "Our method will reduce loss and seek gains so that our client's dreams are both protected and being fulfilled."





Aspen Gold Financial is dedicated to helping small business owners in the manufacturing industry protect and fulfill their dreams through the use of our intelligent active portfolio management method. By actively monitoring economic trends and market segment triggers, Aspen Gold Financial is able to potentially provide a smoother portfolio ride and reduce the impact of potential losses.

For more information about the company's unique approach, visit https://aspengoldfinancial.com.

Contact: Robert Elliott

robert.elliott@aspengoldfinancial.com

