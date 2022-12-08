Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Der NYSE IT-Guru & der Cybersecurity-Smallcap!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CZK7 ISIN: AU000000SGQ8 Ticker-Symbol: S0G 
Frankfurt
08.12.22
15:58 Uhr
0,037 Euro
-0,004
-8,64 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ST GEORGE MINING LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ST GEORGE MINING LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ST GEORGE MINING
ST GEORGE MINING LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ST GEORGE MINING LIMITED0,037-8,64 %
SVOLT ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.