Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2022) - Krystal Walter Matchmaking, a high-end matchmaking service for professionals and business executives, has reported unprecedented growth in client acquisition since the company was established in 2012. As more singles ditch dating apps and opt instead to meet a companion in real life, Krystal Walter Matchmaking expects to see their client growth trend continue into 2023, and beyond.







Krystal Walter Matchmaking - Image

Founder Krystal Walter attributes this increase to the company's prioritization of confidentiality and efficiency in their matchmaking approach: "There was a significant uptick in online dating fraud during the pandemic. Many predators took advantage of the isolation that hopeful singles felt, and either exploited them or falsely depicted themselves in their profiles. This, and the fact that most professionals don't have the time or energy to endlessly filter through dating profiles, are why singles are choosing to invest in my company's services."

Krystal Walter Matchmaking is proud to continually exceed their clients' high expectations by dedicating time to truly understand each customer and their needs. "We practice a comprehensive and personable approach to profiling, so we can discover the fundamentals of what is essential to our clients- whether they are consciously aware of these fundamentals or not. From there, we begin to make connections," adds Walter.

Krystal Walter Matchmaking uses a custom search method called "dating headhunting" that involves looking for potential matches in places outside their database, with the help of expert dating recruiters and Walter's international matchmaker network.

This strategy has enabled the company to more than tenfold the number of elite professional singles in their database and grow their business in Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary, and expand to other major North American cities, including Los Angeles, New York, and Seattle.

Credited to the efficient and confidential approach to dating, Krystal Walter Matchmaking generally acquires highly successful and busy individuals looking to find love. This year, CEOs, doctors, and celebrities comprise 37% of the company's clientele, and Krystal predicts this number will continue to rise into the new year as many elite singles seek companionship for the winter months.

Clients are matched based on lifestyle, values, goals, personality, and physical preferences and are given full autonomy in all communication with their match, once the match is made. However, Krystal provides dating coaching, confidential date feedback, and other personal development services that are curated specifically to help her clients thrive in the dating world. Since launching, Krystal Walter Matchmaking has worked with over 12,000 clients and has made countless matches.

About Krystal Walter Matchmaking

Since 2012, Krystal Walter Matchmaking has helped singles in North America find each other. One of the top dating services in Canada and the U.S., the company offers services like discreet quality matches, relationship coaching, image consulting, post-date feedback, and a professional photoshoot. Its database has thousands of high-quality singles from Los Angeles, New York City, Seattle, and Canada.

Krystal Walter

match@krystalwaltermatchmaking.com

1-888-919-9487

www.krystalwaltermatchmaking.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147355