Intention to complete a private placement of up to $2M

Advanced discussions with a lender for a $20M senior secured revolving credit facility

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2022) - PesoRama Inc. (TSXV: PESO) ("PesoRama" or the "Company"), a Canadian company operating dollar stores in Mexico under the JOi Dollar Plus brand, is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 through the issuance of units in the capital of the Company (the "Units") at a price per Unit to be determined in the market (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one whole Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share. Gross proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

In addition, the Company announces that it is also pursuing a larger alternative less-dilutive financing. The Company will provide further updates as they become available.

Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons as defined under applicable United States securities laws unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Finally, the Company has voluntarily withdrawn its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 22, 2022 and its short form prospectus dated October 6, 2022 in order to pursue the above mentioned alternative financings.

About PesoRama Inc.

PesoRama, operating under the JOi Dollar Plus brand, is a Mexican value dollar store retailer. PesoRama launched operations in 2019 in Mexico City and the surrounding areas targeting high density, high traffic locations. PesoRama's 21 stores offer consistent merchandise offerings which include items in the following categories: household goods, pet supplies, seasonal products, party supplies, health and beauty, snack food items, confectionery and more. For more information visit: http://pesorama.ca/.

For further information please contact:

Rahim Bhaloo

Founder & Executive Chairman

rahim@rahimbhaloo.com

416-816-3291

Erica Fattore

President & Chief Executive Officer

erica@joi.mx

Alyssa Barry

Investor Relations

investors@pesorama.ca

Cautionary Note

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, among other things, statements regarding the Company's planned expansion, new store openings and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate. While the Company believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements, including due to changes in consumer behaviour, general economic factors, the ability of the Company to execute its strategies, the availability of capital and the risk factors which are discussed in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's prospectus dated January 31, 2022 and filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. PesoRama undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of PesoRama, its securities, or its financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

