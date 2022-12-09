Together We Advance_Human Rights

NORTHAMPTON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2022 / AMD

At AMD, we believe we can have the most impact on addressing the systemic causes of forced and bonded labor by working with multi-stakeholder initiatives and leveraging relationships with our manufacturing suppliers. Through our membership in the Responsible Labor Initiative (RLI), we share resources and tools with our suppliers to help address the root causes of this complex issue. Migrant workers can be vulnerable to conditions of forced labor. Collaboration with our suppliers on responsible recruitment is critical to meeting our requirements and international expectations of addressing forced labor risk.

In 2021, with other RBA members, AMD co-sponsored the RLI Supplier Training on Responsible Recruitment Due Diligence. We nominated select AMD suppliers to attend the training. Aligned with the AMD Supplier Code of Conduct labor standards on freely chosen employment, the training provides practical guidance and tools for companies to implement responsible recruitment due diligence and follows the due diligence process developed by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The training focused on key risk areas in the recruitment of foreign migrant workers, which are: document retention, contract terms and conditions, and recruitment fees and related costs. As a result of their attendance, several AMD suppliers implemented training at their companies and updated their recruitment policies. The companies also chose to train workers on their internal policies, rights, and access to factory complaint channels. Combined, their training reached more than a thousand workers in 2021. We continue to make this workshop available to AMD suppliers.

For more information supply chain responsibility at AMD, please visit our website.

Originally published in AMD 2021-22 Corporate Responsibility Report

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AMD on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: AMD

Website: http://www.amd.com

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AMD

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/731102/Together-We-AdvanceHuman-Rights