Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) ("Foresight" or the "Company"), an innovator in automotive vision systems, will host a virtual investor webinar titled "Moving to Commercialization in Automotive Technology," on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 8:30 AM EST. Interested participants are invited to register in advance by clicking here. During the webinar, Foresight executives and customers will discuss the Company's progress in developing and distributing innovative new technologies for the automotive industry. Attendees will learn how new solutions from Foresight are gaining traction in different regional markets and are solving challenging problems for customers like Hitachi Astemo Americas and SUNWAY-AI. This webinar will provide worthwhile insights into how Foresight has begun to commercialize its advanced technologies globally. Speakers and Agenda: Recent Company Developments in the Chinese Market and Long-Term Strategy Speaker: Oren Bar-On, VP Global Operations and Business Strategy at Foresight How Multispectral Vision Delivered Key Benefits for SUNWAY Speaker: Li Chong, CEO at SUNWAY-AI Turning the Corner on Foresight's Global Commercialization Speaker: Doron Cohadier, VP Business Development at Foresight The Future of Stereo for Automotive Technology Speaker: Kosuke Sakata, Lead engineer of Silicon Valley Advanced Research Office at Hitachi Astemo Americas Q&A Session For more information regarding this event, please visit Foresight's Investor Relations page here. About Foresight Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both "in-line-of-sight" vision systems and "beyond-line-of-sight" accident-prevention solutions. Foresight's vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration and dense three-dimensional (3D) point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile's cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics. For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com, follow @ForesightAuto1 on Twitter, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn. Contact Details Investor Relations Contact: Miri Segal-Scharia, CEO, MS-IR LLC +1 917-607-8654 msegal@ms-ir.com Company Website https://www.foresightauto.com/

