Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of SECITS Holding AB (648/22)

With effect from December 12, 2022, the subscription rights in SECITS Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 21, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: SECI TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019175969 Order book ID: 278035 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from December 12, 2022, the paid subscription shares in SECITS Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: SECI BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019175977 Order book ID: 278036 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB