Customer Data Platform Market worth $19.7 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Customer Data Platform Market size is projected to grow from USD 4.8 billion in 2022 to USD 19.7 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Several factors such as increasing spending allocation on marketing and advertising activities by enterprises and changing landscape of customer intelligence to drive market.





Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=94223554

Predictive analytics segment to hold higher CAGR during forecast period

CDP tools that offer this service will typically apply ML and AI-based techniques. Statistical techniques such as logistic regression, data science concepts, and neural networks can get deployed to model the processes, and then the system suggests or recommends action items. In terms of long-term strategies, predictive analytics can help in discovering the most loyal customers through the customer lifetime value calculation. Hence, CDP provides the backbone for successful predictive analysis, an actual unified view of customers, cross-departmental access to data, and real-time results.

Smartphone data channel to hold largest market size during forecast period

Smartphone devices enable users to communicate with businesses in a more personalized manner. The penetration of smartphones and tablets across end users has been increasing rapidly and generating huge amounts of data. Hence, enterprises are willingly implementing CDP solutions to analyze smartphone data. CDP solutions support businesses in monitoring customer behaviors, trends, and interactions in real time. Companies adopt these solutions for better customer engagement, marketing, branding, reduced costs, and multiple interaction channels.

Support and maintenance services to grow at higher CAGR during forecast period

Support and maintenance services include the support provided by professionals to implement and maintain CDP solutions. These services comprise assistance for troubleshooting, upgradation of existing software, problem-solving, emergency response management, software maintenance service, proactive services, and technical support provided by CDP vendors. CDP vendors offer IT professionals, data scientists, platform architects, system integrators, and data management experts who provide support and maintenance services. They also provide one-on-one personalized training and courses to enable the leading technologies, tools, and best practices. This training help organizations manage, maintain, and build their data platforms and infrastructure.

Large enterprises segment to hold larger market size during forecast period

The customer data platform has been segmented by organization size into large enterprises and SMEs. The market for large enterprises is expected to a higher CAGR during the forecast period as cloud-based solutions and services help them increase business performance and productivity.

Healthcare and life sciences vertical to have largest market size during forecast period

The healthcare and life sciences vertical are under constant pressure to enhance the services delivered to its patients. There are several advantages of using CDPs in healthcare. Similar to many industries, healthcare is experiencing much change and is under immense pressure. Healthcare is in a state of change. Patients expect personal and trusted interactions but doing this at scale is hard. Using CDPs in healthcare is a proven way to deliver exceptional healthcare experiences at all stages of the journey. For example, Humana increased enrolment by 20% using personalization on its website. They thoughtfully ran simple tests (broad message vs. personalized) to achieve this impactful result.

Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=94223554

Asia Pacific to hold higher CAGR during forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow quickly during the forecast period. Opportunities for small scale customer data platform vendors to introduce customer data platform solutions for numerous sectors have also increased. All these factors are responsible for the region's expeditious growth of the customer data platform. Companies operating in APAC continue to focus on improving customer services to drive market attractiveness and revenue growth. China, Japan, and South Korea have displayed ample growth opportunities in the customer data platform market.

The major vendors in the customer data platform include Oracle Corporation (US), SAP SE (Germany), Adobe Inc. (US), Salesforce.com, Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), SAS Institute (US),Twilio Segment (US),Cloudera(US) Teradata (US), Nice Systems Ltd. (Israel), Dun & Bradstreet (US), Leadspace (US), Upland Software (US), CaliberMind (US), Celebrus (UK), Tealium (US), Acquia (US), BlueConic (US), Lytics Inc. (US), IgnitionOne, Inc. (US), Amperity, Inc. (US), Optimove (US), Totango (US), Insider (Singapore), Segment (US), Listrak (US), Simon Data (US), Ometria (UK), Treasure Data (US), Salesmango (US), and ActionIQ (US).

Browse Adjacent Market: Analytics Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Other Reports:

Simulation Software Market - Global Forecast to 2026

Data Visualization Tools Market - Global Forecast to 2026

Telecom Cloud Market - Global Forecast to 2026

Container Security Market - Global Forecast to 2026

Blockchain Market - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/customer-data-platform-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/customer-data-platform.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/customer-data-platform-market-worth-19-7-billion-by-2027---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301699043.html